It's gotta be the shoes

"Going into the surgery there was a lot of anxiety for Ashley and more so probably for us," said Warren. "I think she was more worried about her parents and me than anything. She had a lot of faith and really put her faith and trust in God that he was going to take care of her. We all kept that same faith."

That faith was rewarded when after just three and a half hours, of what was expected to be a six to eight hour surgery, good news was delivered.

"They didn't know if they would get the full tumor in one surgery," said Warren. "They didn't know if she was going to need radiation. We did know about 95 percent that it was going to be benign, and it was thank goodness, but there were so many things we didn't know.

"Then they called and said they were finished. They got the tumor completely and had very few complications. She has been very blessed to be where she is right now."

She has fully recovered, the Warrens now have a young son, and while life is good for them, they want to do what they can to help others.