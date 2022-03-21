It's all about respect for Daniels

The Steelers made moves last week to bolster their offensive line, signing multiple players including James Daniels, who will be entering his fifth season in 2022.

And with a young line, that included multiple rookie starters in 2021, Daniels wants to come in and be a veteran leader for the group.

But he knows there is a step that has to come first.

He has to earn the respect of his teammates.

"I want to take on a leadership role, but first I would like to be respected, earn the respect of the others on the offensive line," said Daniels, standing outside the weight room at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex after going through a series of interviews and a photo shoot. "You can't take on a leadership role if you aren't respected. Once I earn the respect of the veterans, the rookies and younger players, the others in the offensive line room and earn it from the coaches and defensive players. Earning that respect is even more important than a leadership role. Once you earn that respect, you are looked at as a leader by others."

It's those words that tell you all you need to know about the way Daniels will lead. He wants to be someone his teammates can follow because of how he conducts himself, the approach he takes, and the little things he does that go a long way.

"I like to lead by example," said Daniels. "I like people being able to see me in the weight room, training room, on the field doing things right. When they see a veteran picking up trash, or taking notes in the team meeting, that goes a long way. I just want to lead by example.