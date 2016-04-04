It's a family affair for Brown on DWTS

Apr 04, 2016 at 02:01 PM

Antonio Brown continued to impress on Monday night during Week 3 of ABC's "Dancing With The Stars."

Brown and his professional dance partner Sharna Burgess stepped up their game dancing the classic foxtrot, but there was a sweet and fun twist to it. Brown's son, Antonio, Jr., joined the routine as the theme of the week was most memorable year and he chose 2007, the year his son was born. 

Brown, who scored a 20 out of 30, continues to get plenty of support from his teammates at the show and on social media.

Steelers Nation, now you can do your part to make sure Brown makes it all the way through to the show's finale. To vote for Brown by phone, call 1-800-868-3401. To vote online, click on VOTE FOR AB. Vote early … and often.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Asked and Answered: Feb. 10

Alualu is signed through the 2022 season and has indicated via Instagram he wants to come back
news

Austin named defensive coordinator

Teryl Austin was named the Steelers defensive coordinator
news

Jackson hired to coach receivers

The Steelers hired Frisman Jackson as the teams new receivers coach
news

Mitchell broke barriers to live out his dream

Assistant head coach John Mitchell was a pioneer at the University of Alabama
Advertising