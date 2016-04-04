It's a family affair for Brown on DWTS

Antonio Brown continued to impress on Monday night during Week 3 of ABC's "Dancing With The Stars."
Brown and his professional dance partner Sharna Burgess stepped up their game dancing the classic foxtrot, but there was a sweet and fun twist to it. Brown's son, Antonio, Jr., joined the routine as the theme of the week was most memorable year and he chose 2007, the year his son was born.
Brown, who scored a 20 out of 30, continues to get plenty of support from his teammates at the show and on social media.
Steelers Nation, now you can do your part to make sure Brown makes it all the way through to the show's finale. To vote for Brown by phone, call 1-800-868-3401. To vote online, click on VOTE FOR AB. Vote early … and often.