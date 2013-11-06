Inside the locker room: Ben Roethlisberger

The offense seems to do better when you are in no-huddle. Is there talk about going more no-huddle?We will see how the game plays out. If it calls for it, we will do the best we can at it. If it calls for us to stay in big packages, and run it and do things like that, then we will do that.How often have you gone no-huddle in the last few years when you are tied or ahead in the game?You'll have to look back on it. We feel comfortable doing it. We put a lot of colabertation during the week in it, coach, myself and the players. We do a lot of talking and communicating, so it's kind of a group effort.Are you still lobbying for it?I just want to win, however that is. If it's running the ball, throwing the ball, no-huddle or huddling every time, whatever it is, I just want to win games.Re: The Bills' defensive front:They are really good. A great front seven, a good defense, our offensive line is going to have their hands full. They have a good pass rush. It's going to be a definite test.What can this team accomplish during the second half of the season?A lot, if you ask me. Like you said, there's a second half of the season still to come. You aren't going to see any quit. We will just have to see where it goes, one game at a time.Is it a one win at a time mindset?Yeah. For me, we are 0-0 and trying to get our first win. That will have to be the approach the rest of the way out. You are right. Winning does help a lot of things. So, we will do our best to get that.On the interception that was intended for Antonio Brown, is that all on him or on everybody?That's last game. We are going to move on from it. It's just something that we will get better and improve on. We all made mistakes. We just have to try not to do that.Re: Miami hazing situation:I talked about it a little yesterday. It's tough because I don't know all the details. We hear a lot of things, this person said this and this person that. But to certain extremes, obviously it's not a good thing. I think if you have a rookie get you breakfast or get you water or something like that, that's kind of a rite of passage type of thing. We all had to do it. But there are definitely limits that shouldn't be crossed.How do players police the locker room to make sure situations like that don't happen?Usually the second-year guys are out to get the young guys because they just got it the year before. So as an older guy, you just keep an eye on it. Honestly, as long as I've been here, I never really had any issues with stuff like that. I know when I was younger, you heard around the league about guys getting taped to the goalpost or thrown in the cold tub. Around here, it just was more getting breakfast, getting lunch and things like that.Have you ever heard about anything worse, similar to what we are hearing about Miami?That's tough. Like I said, we don't know the whole story, so we don't know exactly what is going on. Around here, I can speak on it, and stuff like that doesn't happen.Re: Mario Williams:He's a very good defensive player. He gets after it. He's one of the best in the game with 11 sacks this year already. He's really impressive. **Is he more than just a sack guy? Does he get his hands up?Oh yeah, absolutely. He's the total defensive lineman package. He stops the run, bats passes down and gets after the quarterback. He's really good.You said you're not going to let anyone quit and players need to follow that lead:They better. I said I am not going to let anyone – and I haven't seen anybody do that. I haven't seen anybody, or the signs or anything. I am just speaking on my behalf. I am not going to quit on this season.You went through this in 2006 when you were 2-6 and finished 8-8. Is the feeling similar?Yeah. Honestly, it's tough. But at this time of year, and maybe we did the same thing then, it's one game at a time. You are trying to get to 1-0. That's the approach we have to take. We can't look at the big picture and what is everybody's record? Are we in the playoffs? It's just one win this week. Who do we have, who do we play and how good can we play?Are you worried guys might quit?No. I know when I said that, I thought maybe that might get taken the wrong way. I am not worried about anybody quitting. Let me say that first and foremost. It's more about I am not going to quit. I am going to make sure. Just like at the end of that game, everybody was busting to the last play. I just want to make sure that keeps going.Does this team need to learn how to win again?I don't know. How do you lose winning? I don't know how you lose that feeling. We just need to find a way to get a win and just let it build from there.