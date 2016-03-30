Improving D-line on Heyward's agenda

"He has a big upside. He has so much room to improve and he's only going to continue to get better.

Stephon puts in a lot of work. If he continues to do it he's going to be one of the top ends in the league."

The Steelers' defense made perceptible strides in 2015, individually and collectively.

More must be made, Heyward maintained.

"I think we need to take some more steps in the run game, stopping it," he said. "And then in the passing game getting off (of the field) on third downs."

No wonder Heyward is already looking ahead to the draft in late April and to the beginning of OTAs in late May.

"This team is going to be completely different," he said. "It's going to be different from OTAs to training camp to the start of the regular season. But when we do start OTAs we'll have at least a good core group of the guys there.

"It's the first step."

The last steps in 2015 had been taken in Denver in the second round of the playoffs.

"Hopefully, it's just a building block," Heyward said. "We understand that we didn't get the job done. We played the eventual Super Bowl champions. We can either use that as a positive or a negative.