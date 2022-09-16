If the chip fits ...

"I know he can," Sutton maintained. "That's just week in and week out him showing up and being ready to play, going out there and just attacking the ball, flying around and being physical."

Added cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon: "He's always just wired at another level. If the quarterback wants to involve him in the game that's the type of result you get.

"The plays he had on defense, the play he had on special teams, that's guys kind of inviting his special talents to kind of be put on display."

Fitzpatrick's feisty side was also on display against the Bengals.

At one juncture he slapped the ball out of Chase's hand after Chase had collected it following an incomplete pass.

There was also an encounter with Mixon after Fitzpatrick had chased Mixon down and tackled him out of bounds at the conclusion of a 31-yard run. Neither player appeared willing to give an inch as they jostled while trying to get untangled.

Fitzpatrick even had an arms-outstretched, palms-up gesture for an official following an incompletion a snap after Fitzpatrick had been called for unnecessary roughness after helping to break up a pass to wide receiver Tyler Boyd.

Austin loves all of it, even when the occasional penalty flag flies.

"He's trying to do everything by the letter of the law." Austin insisted. "He's not trying to hit the guy in the head, he's trying to shoulder him. He's trying to get him low in the body, and that's just kinda football.

"I'm not gonna slow that guy down. He's not a guy that gets a lot of penalties. He's not a guy that plays dirty. There's no way I'm slowing him down.