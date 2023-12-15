Huntley headed to the Black College Football HOF

Former Steelers running back Richard Huntley will be enshrined in the Black College Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2024.

Huntley spent three seasons with the Steelers (1998-2000), while also playing for the Atlanta Falcons (1996), Carolina Panthers (2001), Buffalo Bills (2002) and Detroit Lions (2002).

He played collegiately at Winston-Salem State where he had 6,286 career rushing yards, rushing for more than 1,000 yards in every season.

Huntley was the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Associations's career leading scorer with 372 points, scoring 62 touchdowns.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 includes… Joe "747 Adams (Tennessee State University), Antoine Bethea (Howard University), Waymond Bryant (Tennessee State University), Kevin Dent (Jackson State University), Richard Huntley (Winston-Salem State University), Lemar Parrish (Lincoln University) and Coach Eddie Hurt (Morgan State University).

"This Class of 2024 is a great showcase of the some of the incredible football talent that has been produced from Historically Black Colleges and Universities," said Black College Football Hall of Fame Co-Founder and 2011 Inductee Doug Williams. "The Black College Football Hall of Fame serves to honor those who paved the way for the game today and these men did just that."

Votes were tallied from the nine-member Selection Committee, comprised of prominent journalists, commentators, and historians, as well as former NFL General Managers and executives, and from members of the BCFHOF to determine the Inductees.

The Class of 2024 will be honored at the 15th Annual Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Presented by the Atlanta Falcons on June 8th, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.