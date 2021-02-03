Hoping this is Faneca's year

While Bettis and Dawson might be a little biased, Ravens' Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis isn't. Lewis battled Faneca, and it was those battles that make him realize Faneca should have his rightful spot in Canton, Ohio.

"He was one of the guards that he controlled the tempo of the front seven," said Lewis. "That's what made him dominant. And when you start to learn guards, which a lot of linebackers don't understand guards, he was the leader in that group. He says, 'This is how we do this, this is how we do that.' I am telling you, you start to watch his technique. His climb, first level second level, boom! Quick! You are like, 'What the…' You are telling your defensive linemen, 'Stay on him. Don't let him climb up to me.' But that is what Alan was so good at. He was so dominant in how he could combo block. We called it combo: touch a man, move. When you can influence that much of a defensive line, you are going to have problems on the backend when you talk about the secondary.

"I am telling you, man, in Pittsburgh games when The Bus (Bettis) and all of these guys coming down hill, if Alan is on you, you have to figure out a way to get around him and then deal with them. It is probably not going to end well. Probably seven or eight yards down the field. I think him being so smart in that box, a lot of people don't know how much calculation goes on in that box. In that box is what made Alan so dominant. He understood levels, he understood how much he has to give a rub, how much not, how fast he has to climb. A lot of linemen you can just beat because they come up and just look at you and try to figure you out. He doesn't have to figure you out because he has everyone on one chain. Alan was dominant. He was dominant.