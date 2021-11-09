Honoring those who served

The Steelers locker room is filled with players who have a deep appreciation for the military. Many of them have family members who served, or are currently serving, in one of the branches, and their admiration for the men and women who protect our country runs deep.

Eric Ebron is one of those people.

Ebron's grandfather, United Stated Marine Corps Staff Sargent Oling Jackson, served his country proudly.

Not only did the late Sgt. Jackson serve in one war, but he sacrificed so much, serving in three wars, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

For Ebron, he was more than a war hero. He was a family hero, the glue who kept things together for all of them until his death in 2003 after battling Parkinson's disease.

"It's been a while," said Ebron quietly. "I never really went back when he passed away to try to bring up old memories. I was fairly young. We were trying to figure out what his sickness was and why he was sick. He passed away from Parkinson's disease. And that's what I try to do now. Most of my charity work is because of him."

While he never shared stories of his service with his grandson, his daily actions spoke of the man he was, living a life reflective of a man committed to helping others, giving of himself.

"He never really told us any stories about the battles he's been in and the things he had to do," said Ebron. "It was always you just felt the structure with everything he did and why he did it. Everything he did or said usually had a big purpose. It was understood with his background, his accolades and the person that he was. I think that spoke more than any story he could have ever told us."

While Ebron would have loved more time with his grandfather, him passing when he was just 10-years old, he also knows how blessed he is that he survived serving in three wars, something that earned him a special nickname.

"We were blessed and lucky because obviously, if anything happened to him, there is no me or my mom, there is no legacy after his passing," said Ebron. "For him to serve and not only serve but to come back home and live out the rest of his time after three wars. I mean, it was insane. His nickname was Lucky. That's what everyone called him because of his service and how he managed.

"Our grandfather was like our statue. People put the Peyton Manning statue outside of Indy, the Shaquille O'Neal statue outside of the Staples Center. When you talk about our family, that's who you see first when you talk about us. That's how we were raised and brought up to understand."

Ebron has honored his grandfather's memory on his cleats in the past, and honors him daily with his name, Oling, tattooed on his left arm, next to an Eagle and the words, 'Courage, strength and endurance.'

"The first name I had tattooed on my body was his name," said Ebron. "That's the amount of respect I have for him and the things that he brought to our family. I remember the cookouts we had with him, and they are very vivid memories, and they were always the best memories when he was around. When he passed away, our family kind of crumbled and you felt that.

"I have a major amount of respect for who he was, and I feel like I am now what he was to our family. I have the utmost respect for my grandfather. He was an awesome guy."

While he might not have war stories to share of his grandfather's service, he has something more. He has life lessons that he carries out daily.

"He had so much strength. You could tell he had the strength because when he was dealing with Parkinson's disease, there wasn't anything he wasn't able to try to do," said Ebron. "He would struggle to do things, but he wanted to make sure he did it on his time and how he wanted to. That's just who he was.

"It was the structure of which the service put him in. He never forgot anyone's birthday. He never forgot to call on holidays. Everything in his house was organized and mapped out. You knew what you were walking into or what kind of vibe you were in when he was around.