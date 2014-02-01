History Center holds NFL Play 60 Training Camp

The Heinz History Center had everyone in Pittsburgh thinking football when they hosted an NFL Play 60 Training Camp, sponsored by Dick's Sporting Goods, on Saturday.

Former Steelers offensive lineman Craig Wolfley, along with members of the Pittsburgh Power and other local athletes, were on hand to encourage the kids and families to be active for 60 minutes a day.

The event included a mini-NFL Combine allowing kids to test their speed in the 40-yard dash, check their vertical leap and passing accuracy. For those that might have lacked the football talent, a touchdown dance contest was held to allow kids to show off their dance moves.