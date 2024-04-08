Highsmith has high hopes for 2024

For Alex Highsmith, the numbers weren't what he hoped they would be in 2023.

After recording 14.5 sacks in 2022, his sack total dropped to seven in 2023.

"I don't think it was my best year," Highsmith admitted after the season.

But sometimes, it's not just about the numbers.

That is something Highsmith has to remind himself, as he can be his own worst critic.

"I think I improved in many different ways. I do at times put too much pressure on myself," said Highsmith. "It does get to my head when for example, I know my sack numbers were down this year, compared to last year. But I felt overall I was rushing as good, if not better, getting pressures and stuff like that.

"But sometimes the numbers game and stats can get my head. The games that I played best in, the games that I go out and perform best, are the games where I play free and just go out there and have fun and not worry about the pressure, but just go out and just do what I do what I love to do, do what God has blessed me to do, and that's to play football.

"I know that if I just go out there and prepare the best way I can and just go out and play, that's when I perform my best.

"I hold myself to a higher standard. I always want to get better. That is what I strive for."

Highsmith said it isn't always easy to not think about the numbers, but it's the only way to make it work.