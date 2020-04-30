Highsmith brings a relentless approach

"He taught me so many things that I didn't know about pass rush, so many different moves," said Highsmith. "He told me when he got there that he wanted to make me the best player ever when I left there. He told me at times you aren't going to like me, but the thing is I am going to make you better. He told me I can't bend to get around the edge. That was something I had to work on. I worked on it every day in the summer. I was working out there running hoops, working on my bend. That was one of my best traits this season. I credit him with my success.

"I had a lot of tackles for loss my junior year, but the sacks weren't there. Last year they put me in a different position with the defense and it was awesome to be in that position and be a pure defensive end and establish my power and speed on the outside and have a lot more freedom."

Highsmith's road the Steelers was one that came from his drive and desire to push himself no matter what obstacles stood in his way. He played at Eugene Ashley High School, which only opened in 2000, and became the first player from the school ever drafted in the NFL.

"I hope it can be motivation, inspiration for guys coming from there," said Highsmith. "It doesn't matter where you play, what school you went to, if you have the work ethic and are a dog on the field, you can do it. The ceiling is sky high. It's so humbling to know I am the first player from my high school to get drafted. I hope it can be an inspiration in the future."

Highsmith went to Charlotte as a walk-on, not even in the mix when he first arrived as a student his freshman year, not yet a student-athlete.

"It's definitely a different path," said Highsmith. "I didn't even come to camp my freshman year. I came the first day of school like the other freshmen. I did the best I could to be the best every day. I played scout team my redshirt year. I played special teams my first two years. I didn't start to roll until my junior year.

"For any walk-ons out there just really fall in love with the process. Do what you can day to day and do the little things right. Outwork everyone. Be the first to arrive, the last to leave. Be a low maintenance guy. Don't cause any trouble. Work harder than anyone in the room."