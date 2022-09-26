Heyward spreading kindness all week

Monday, September 26

Cam's Kindness Week kicked off on Monday with a visit to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, where he visited their Dream Big Studio and was the celebrity host of their "What's in the Box" game show, joined by teammate T.J. Watt for the entertaining game.

While he was unable to visit the kids in person because of continuing COVID protocols, the kids were all able to watch the game show and participate virtually.

"It's awesome," said Heyward. "I was a kid in Children's Hospital at one time too. You just want to do anything they need. Whether it's a laugh, a joke, a smile on their face. Someone to talk to. You never know what those interactions are going to mean. Sometimes you just need a smile on your face."

This isn't the first time Heyward has given back to the kids at Children's Hospital. He previously has donated hundreds of jerseys to the kids, spent endless hours at the hospital visiting, and spread joy to those who need it the most.

"I was in Children's Hospital when I was young," said Heyward. "I wouldn't be around today without them. I know there are kids going through similar and tougher situations. I had really bad asthma growing up. Really young I had seizures. I always had bad allergies. I was allergic to real Christmas trees. I spent time around Christmas in the hospital one year. I am thankful for what they did for me.

"Children's Hospital is an awesome place. Anything I can do to help them, even something small, I want to do it."