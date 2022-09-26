Heyward spreading kindness all week

Kindness.
It's a word that our world truly doesn't have enough of.
But Cameron Heyward is trying to change that one kind gesture at a time.
Heyward is no stranger to spreading kindness in the Pittsburgh community and beyond, but this week he is taking it to the next level.
Heyward and The Heyward House have launched 'Cam's Kindness Week,' a time for him to spend the week in the community giving back to a wide range of areas.
"It's something a little bit different, something we can rally around," said Heyward. "I think each different event speaks for itself. I like grouping it together and showing anyone is capable of Cam's kindness. We can all have an impact.
"We have so much in our world where we are trying to put each other down instead of building each other up. I want everybody included on it, my brothers on the team, my family, my friends, my community. We can all give back. We can all have an impact on our community. We just have to all work together."
Each day we will bring you the latest that Heyward is doing in the community, so check back throughout the week for more.
Monday, September 26
Cam's Kindness Week kicked off on Monday with a visit to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, where he visited their Dream Big Studio and was the celebrity host of their "What's in the Box" game show, joined by teammate T.J. Watt for the entertaining game.
While he was unable to visit the kids in person because of continuing COVID protocols, the kids were all able to watch the game show and participate virtually.
"It's awesome," said Heyward. "I was a kid in Children's Hospital at one time too. You just want to do anything they need. Whether it's a laugh, a joke, a smile on their face. Someone to talk to. You never know what those interactions are going to mean. Sometimes you just need a smile on your face."
This isn't the first time Heyward has given back to the kids at Children's Hospital. He previously has donated hundreds of jerseys to the kids, spent endless hours at the hospital visiting, and spread joy to those who need it the most.
"I was in Children's Hospital when I was young," said Heyward. "I wouldn't be around today without them. I know there are kids going through similar and tougher situations. I had really bad asthma growing up. Really young I had seizures. I always had bad allergies. I was allergic to real Christmas trees. I spent time around Christmas in the hospital one year. I am thankful for what they did for me.
"Children's Hospital is an awesome place. Anything I can do to help them, even something small, I want to do it."
And if you are keeping score, Heyward beat Watt in "What's in the Box." And of course, a Terrible Towel was in one of them.