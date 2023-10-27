Heyward's kindness is being felt all week

Thursday, October 26

After the Steelers wrapped their day at practice on Thursday, Heyward headed to George K. Cupples Stadium to visit the Westinghouse House High School football team as they prepare for Pittsburgh City League Championship Game against University Prep on Saturday night.

Heyward was there not just to provide some encouragement to the players, but also to gift them with suits and ties for their end of season football banquet through The Heyward House and Craig's Closet, one of the main projects his foundation has undertaken.

"This is the next step before adulthood for these kids," said Heyward. "Most of these kids are going to go off and not have the necessary tools to succeed. Whether it's Craig's Closet, where we provide suits, or just inform them and be an extra resource for them, someone they can rely on. They don't always get that. If I can provide that in some way, I look forward to it.

"Being able to provide that encouragement. They have had a really good season. They have had people donate their time and effort to the team, which is fantastic. To be able to provide something like this, something that the families can't always afford and to take that weight off their shoulders, prepare them for the banquet, I am happy to do that."

Heyward remembers when he was growing up he went to his own football banquet, something he always enjoyed.

"It was a good time being with your teammates, celebrating with your families," said Heyward. "Those were fun times. I loved going to them."

And having something like a suit and tie to wear to the banquet can go a long way.

"It changes their responsibilities," said Heyward. "It helps them mature and prepare for those moments. It might not be an awards show, but whether you are giving a presentation or you are going to a job interview and you have to dress up, now you know what it feels like. Now you are using those high school moments to prepare you for life."

Heyward talked to the team before practice, providing encouraging words for them and giving them some great advice.

"It's amazing. I just feel gratitude," said Westinghouse Coach Donta Green. "I am so happy first and foremost that we have a Cam Heyward in our community. It was really good for our kids to be able to get an honor for the things they do off the field. We tell them they do a good job, we provide positive re-enforcement, but for outsiders to see it and recognize it is big for us.

"It's an opportunity to come up for air. They are grinding every single day. Sometimes it feels like you are going in one spot, and you are not moving forward. To have someone like Cam recognize the work they do, it's like a breath of fresh air."

While Heyward wasn't able to stay for the dinner, he was excited to be able to provide the team a meal, as he knows how hungry he is when coming off the practice field.

"When you are done practicing, you want to crush some food," said Heyward. "I know it's only one day, but it's just a thank you and we are letting them know we are thinking about them."

Heyward is hoping some of the things he is doing this week make people realize the impact they can have on others, and inspires them to do similar things.

"Cam's kindness is my week, but you can have your own week of kindness and find ways to give back," said Heyward. "You don't need a big platform to do it. There are plenty of ways to do it and we are trying to make an impact."

Heyward's younger brother, Steelers tight end Connor Heyward, can't help but see what his older brother is doing in the community, and it rubs off on him.

"Just to give back to the community. It's the little things, to take time out of your day," said Connor Heyward of what he has seen his brother doing. "Try to find something that is close to your heart and give back. I have been seeing him doing this since he has been in the NFL, and I take it seriously and am trying to get more involved. I know a bunch of younger guys are as well.