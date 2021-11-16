Heyward's heart on display again

"This is the only '80s thing I had in my closet," said Heyward. "My mom gave me this jacket. It was my dad's old jacket. It's pretty special to me.

"I made the cutoff for '80s kids. I think this is more for my mom. She loved the '80s. I was more of a '90s kid. We like to have fun themes at these, and '80s night is finally here."

Heyward's mom, Charlotte Heyward, is the executive director of The Heyward House, and definitely had a role in picking the theme.

"I wanted it to be about the year 1989 when he was born, and Cameron said he didn't want it to be about him," said Charlotte Heyward. "He said he wanted it to about the '80s overall. I understood that, so we are just here having fun. Living life like I did back in the 80s.

"Him not making it about himself, that is totally him. He is a very humble person."

The event serves as the main fundraiser for The Heyward House, an organization he started in 2015 that allows him to reach out to others in need, those who could use a helping hand. It also serves as an opportunity for Heyward to say thank you to those who give back to him, something he is extremely grateful for.

"It's a big thank you to everyone who participates in The Heyward House," said Heyward. "And the money we raise goes back to great kids and great people that need our help.