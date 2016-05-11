Heyward makes the list of top players

The show revealed the players ranked No. 81-90, and Heyward was ranked No. 88. The Top 100 list is based on voting by current NFL players.

Heyward finished the 2015 season with 54 tackles, 30 of them solo stops, and seven sacks, adding to his career total of 22 sacks. It's the third straight year he recorded at least five sacks, becoming the second Steelers' defensive end (Keith Willis) to record five sacks in three or more consecutive seasons since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

Heyward, who was voted a defensive team captain last season, has played in 80 consecutive regular-season games, tied for fifth-longest active streak by an NFL defensive lineman.