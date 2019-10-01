Heyward is Digest Player of the Week

CAM HEYWARD Defensive Tackle It was the most complete performance of the season for the Steelers, but special recognition goes to a defense that had eight sacks and two takeaways in the team's 27-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Six different players accounted for the sacks, and the leader of that group was Cam Heyward.

Heyward finished with six tackles, including one for loss, and he led the team with 2.5 sacks while also forcing a fumble. He is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Mason Rudolph, who completed 24-of-28 (85.7 percent) for 229 yards, with two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a rating of 124.6; Mark Barron, who led the team with 11 tackles, including one for loss, plus an interception; Devin Bush, who had nine tackles, including three for loss, plus a sack, and a pass defensed; James Conner, who finished with 125 yards from scrimmage and a 21-yard touchdown catch; Jaylen Samuels, who had 83 yards from scrimmage, ran the wildcat cleanly, and had a 2-yard touchdown run; Bud Dupree, who had five tackles, a sack and a forced fumble that T.J. Watt recovered; and Watt, who in addition to the fumble recovery had 1.5 sacks and three hits on the quarterback.