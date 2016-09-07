Heyward, Hargrave hope to play

"It feels better than it did the day of (the injury). It keeps continuing to get better. I am taking as much rehab as possible. If I am practicing today, I don't see why I can't play on Monday. That is why I am practicing now. I am going to make sure I am ready to play on Monday."

Hargrave was injured in practice on Monday, describing it as a quad injury, and is also hopeful to be out there when the regular season starts.

"It was nothing serious," said Hargrave. "A little something with my quad. I am just taking it day-by-day. I should be good. I am rehabbing and getting better.

"It's not that bad, nothing serious. I was a little nervous. It could have been worse. I am blessed it wasn't."

Hargrave won the starting nose tackle job and will become the first rookie defensive lineman to start for the Steelers in 22 years if he is good to go.

"It's a blessing," said Hargrave. "At the same time I still haven't played yet. It's not official. I am still taking it day-by-day and trying to help the team."