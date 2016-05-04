Heyward gives from the heart

"To give some birthdays to these is awesome," said Heyward. "As a parent, these are the moments in your life you look forward to. As kids it's something you should always look forward to. It's the best of both worlds. I am just happy that KidsVoice brought the kids.

"This is what the Heyward House is all about. It's taken on a life of its own. With the opportunities we have been given, the companies we have been able to work with, we are able to give back to kids and that is something I really strive for."

Heyward has also hosted KidsVoice at Steelers Training Camp and has a Birthday Club, where kids receive a gift card from Dick's Sporting Goods on their birthday.