Heyward gives from the heart

May 04, 2016 at 04:01 AM

Cam Heyward will celebrate his 27th birthday on May 6, but a few days before the big day he gave a birthday party for kids who don't always get to enjoy their special day.

Cameron Heyward, who turns 27 on Friday, hosted kids from KidsVoice at Dave & Buster's at the Waterfront for an afternoon of fun and games.

Heyward hosted kids from KidsVoice at Dave & Buster's at the Waterfront for an afternoon of fun and games through The Heyward House Foundation, which focuses on outreach programs for kids.  

"This is awesome," said Heyward, surrounded by the excited kids with every step he took. "Birthdays don't always get acknowledged for some kids. This is a great experience. I really look forward to doing it. It's one of those things I circle on the calendar. These kids are so appreciative and I love seeing the smiles on their faces."

Heyward provided dinner, and of course birthday cake for the kids, but the real fun for the energetic bunch was playing video games with Heyward and teammates that included Stephon Tuitt, Ramon Foster, Marcus Gilbert, Chris Hubbard, Landry Jones, Ricardo Mathews, Arthur Moats, Maurkice Pouncey, Martavis Bryant and L.T. Walton.

"To give some birthdays to these is awesome," said Heyward. "As a parent, these are the moments in your life you look forward to. As kids it's something you should always look forward to. It's the best of both worlds. I am just happy that KidsVoice brought the kids.

"This is what the Heyward House is all about. It's taken on a life of its own. With the opportunities we have been given, the companies we have been able to work with, we are able to give back to kids and that is something I really strive for."

Heyward has also hosted KidsVoice at Steelers Training Camp and has a Birthday Club, where kids receive a gift card from Dick's Sporting Goods on their birthday.

"These are kids who are coming from group homes, from foster homes that don't get remembered on their birthday," said Scott Hollander, Executive Director of KidsVoice. "For Cam, his family, his teammates to come out and make them feel like the most special kids in Steelers Nation and host a birthday party for his birthday, but for all of them, it's phenomenal."

