 Skip to main content
Advertising

Heyward doing his part

Dec 12, 2016 at 12:00 PM

You know you are having a good night when you are singing Jingle Bells, playing with over-sized stuffed animals, checking out Steelers' onesies and getting your picture taken with Cameron Heyward.

Add to that some Christmas shopping, and it was perfection for a group of kids from the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh.

PHOTOS: Heyward helps make the holidays brighter

Steelers Cameron Heyward took kids from the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh on a holiday shopping spree.

No Title
1 / 15
No Title
2 / 15
No Title
3 / 15
No Title
4 / 15
No Title
5 / 15
No Title
6 / 15
No Title
7 / 15
No Title
8 / 15
No Title
9 / 15
No Title
10 / 15
No Title
11 / 15
No Title
12 / 15
No Title
13 / 15
No Title
14 / 15
No Title
15 / 15
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Heyward took a group of kids shopping at JCPenney at Ross Park Mall, with each child getting a gift card to buy presents for those on their Christmas list, and get a little something special for themselves too.

"This is pretty amazing," said Todd Brinkman, Vice President of Youth Development for the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh. "It's the star on top of the tree for them. Them being able to go out and shop, think about others, and be able to help out in the whole process of giving to others is really neat. They are getting gifts, but they are shopping for everybody and get to make those choices."

The kids had their lists ready, some wanting to buy jewelry for their mom, others a Steelers mug for

dad and others toys for their siblings.

"It's awesome," said Heyward. "To be able to work with the kids and have them shop not just for themselves, but others is special. It makes for a special holiday.

"For these kids to come here and buy presents for their families, it goes a long way. I remember when I was young I didn't have a chance to because I didn't have any money. It's an awesome opportunity to get to do that."

Heyward is no stranger to giving back to the community, something he learned the importance of from his family growing up, and has continued since he got to the NFL.

"It's just an awesome thing to be able to give back," said Heyward. "I like to do it just because everybody deserves to have a great Christmas. These kids want that too. Everybody deserves to have a good holiday."

From the looks on the kids' faces, the smiles, and their hands filled with gifts, it looked like they will have a good holiday.   "You see a lot of hearts open up this time of year," said Brinkman. "It's the season of giving for everybody and the Steelers have been so great to the community."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A sea of green at Acrisure Stadium

The Ireland Funds Pittsburgh Gala was held at Acrisure Stadium on Wednesday evening
news

The Ireland Funds Pittsburgh honorees announced

The Ireland Funds Pittsburgh Dinner Gala will honor those who represent the region in both the business world and community engagement

news

Fitzpatrick presented with Bart Starr Award

Minkah Fitzpatrick was honored at the Super Bowl Breakfast with the Bart Starr Award
news

It's still 'surreal' for Heyward

Winning the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year is something that still hasn't fully hit Cameron Heyward
news

Heyward wins the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Cameron Heyward is the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
news

Gonzalez wins NFL Latino Youth Honors

Pittsburgh's Peter Gonzalez is the winner of the inaugural NFL Latino Youth Honors
news

Heyward has a heart of gold

Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward's passion for giving back once again has him as a candidate for one of the NFL's most prestigious awards
news

50/50 raffle supports Pittsburgh community

The Steelers Charities 50/50 raffle has benefitted 182 charitable organizations
news

Austin reflects on the legacy of Dr. King

Calvin Austin III was moved seeing the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King on display at the National Civil Rights Museum
news

Fitzpatrick wins Bart Starr Award

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is the 2024 recipient of the Bart Starr Award
news

Steelers give back through Social Justice Fund

Steelers announce nearly a half million dollars in donations to this year's Social Justice Fund Initiative 

news

Spreading holiday joy

Steelers players have spread holiday cheer throughout Pittsburgh and beyond this holiday season
Advertising