Heyward doing his part

dad and others toys for their siblings.

"It's awesome," said Heyward. "To be able to work with the kids and have them shop not just for themselves, but others is special. It makes for a special holiday.

"For these kids to come here and buy presents for their families, it goes a long way. I remember when I was young I didn't have a chance to because I didn't have any money. It's an awesome opportunity to get to do that."

Heyward is no stranger to giving back to the community, something he learned the importance of from his family growing up, and has continued since he got to the NFL.

"It's just an awesome thing to be able to give back," said Heyward. "I like to do it just because everybody deserves to have a great Christmas. These kids want that too. Everybody deserves to have a good holiday."