Herbig brothers helping out their home state

When Nate and Nick Herbig saw what was happening with the horrific wildfires in Maui, Hawaii last month, it pulled at their hearts as the two Hawaii natives hold the entire area close to their heart.

While they aren't from Maui, they understand the impact it had on those living there, with many lives lost and homes and businesses burnt to the ground.

They knew they had to do something, so they worked with others to make a $25,000 donation to the Lahainaluna High School Football Program and Athletics Department after the facilities sustained damage in the fires.

The Herbig brothers hosted a zoom call with the Lahainaluna football team to share the news, bringing a lot of excitement from the young athletes.

"On behalf of me, Nick and the Steelers organization, everything you guys have gone through. I didn't know what to say, how I can help, but we wanted to help," said Nate Herbig. "For me football has always been something that has helped me get to where I am today, take care of my family. You guys can use (the donation) on your journey this season to get a state championship.

"You guys have a special place in my heart. If there is anything I can do, if you have any questions or just want to talk, feel right at home."

The Herbig brothers played Saint Louis School in Oahu, Hawaii, but knew they needed to reach out to those who shared the same passion they did playing high school football in Hawaii.

"We just wanted to show our love and appreciation for the whole state of Hawaii, everybody reaching out, helping you guys," said Nick Herbig. "I know there is a lot going on. I am proud of you guys sticking together. If you look around, to the left and the right, that is a brotherhood right there. You guys have a brotherhood. It's a lot deeper than football. You are brothers for life. No matter what you go through this year, just remember to stay together. That's all that matters."

After the initial donation announcement the Herbigs took questions from the students, which covered a wide variety of topics, most of them football related and how their path led them to the NFL.

But the biggest takeaway was one of gratitude at a time when help is still needed.

"I just want to thank you for taking time out of your day," said Dean Rickard, the Lahainaluna High School Football Coach. "We really appreciate it. This is going to go a long way for these kids and the rest of the season. We appreciate you sharing your thoughts, words of encouragement and support you are providing.

"It shows Hawaii roots, Polynesian roots, are embedded in each and every one of us. I can't thank you enough for spending time with our boys. From the bottom of our heart, thank you so much. We appreciate what you are doing, what you represent for all athletes coming out of Hawaii. We wish you all of the success in your careers."

