Heinz Field Advisory for Taylor Swift Concert

Heinz Field management is reminding fans attending the Taylor Swift concert on Saturday, July 6, of stadium policies that are in place at Heinz Field. All gates open at 5 p.m.

Swift's "The Red Tour" concert begins in the main bowl at 6:30 p.m. and will cap off the weekend Independence Day celebration at Heinz Field. Special guests include Ed Sheeran, Austin Mahone and Joel Crouse.

All parking lots open at 1:30 p.m. Additional parking is available at the Golden Triangle (downtown), Station Square, Allegheny Center, Blue Lot 10, Red Lot 5 garage and in private lots north of the West End Bridge. Fans that park downtown can utilize the North Shore Connector to get them to Heinz Field faster. Fans can use either the Gateway or Wood Street station and the connector will transport them to the North Shore.

The ticket window opens at 3 p.m. for will call as well as ticket sales and is located at Gate B. There are good seats still available. Fans that have field seats (F1-F12) should enter on Reedsdale Street. All other fans can enter Heinz Field via East, South East, South West, Gate B and Gate C entrances.

Fans that do not have a ticket can still enjoy the day's festivities at "Never Ever Land" on Art Rooney Avenue. "Never Ever Land" is presented by Y108 and is free and open to the public from 1:30 – 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy all that "Never Ever Land" has to offer, including live music, games and vendors. Katie Arminger, Vicci Martinez and Maggie Rose will all be playing shows on the stage on Art Rooney Avenue, and the side stage will feature interviews with Joel Crouse and Ed Sheeran, and a show by Nick Marzock.

Fans are reminded of the following stadium policies:

Items not permitted include: Book bags, coolers, strollers, cans, bottles, flasks, video cameras, audio equipment, banners, weapons and any items deemed unsafe.

The new NFL bag policy does not apply to this event at Heinz Field

The following is the schedule for the main bowl concerts: