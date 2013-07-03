Heinz Field Advisory for Taylor Swift Concert

Jul 03, 2013 at 02:55 AM

Heinz Field management is reminding fans attending the Taylor Swift concert on Saturday, July 6, of stadium policies that are in place at Heinz Field. All gates open at 5 p.m.

Swift's "The Red Tour" concert begins in the main bowl at 6:30 p.m. and will cap off the weekend Independence Day celebration at Heinz Field. Special guests include Ed Sheeran, Austin Mahone and Joel Crouse.

All parking lots open at 1:30 p.m. Additional parking is available at the Golden Triangle (downtown), Station Square, Allegheny Center, Blue Lot 10, Red Lot 5 garage and in private lots north of the West End Bridge. Fans that park downtown can utilize the North Shore Connector to get them to Heinz Field faster. Fans can use either the Gateway or Wood Street station and the connector will transport them to the North Shore.

The ticket window opens at 3 p.m. for will call as well as ticket sales and is located at Gate B. There are good seats still available. Fans that have field seats (F1-F12) should enter on Reedsdale Street. All other fans can enter Heinz Field via East, South East, South West, Gate B and Gate C entrances.

Fans that do not have a ticket can still enjoy the day's festivities at "Never Ever Land" on Art Rooney Avenue. "Never Ever Land" is presented by Y108 and is free and open to the public from 1:30 – 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy all that "Never Ever Land" has to offer, including live music, games and vendors. Katie Arminger, Vicci Martinez and Maggie Rose will all be playing shows on the stage on Art Rooney Avenue, and the side stage will feature interviews with Joel Crouse and Ed Sheeran, and a show by Nick Marzock.

Fans are reminded of the following stadium policies:

  • Items not permitted include: Book bags, coolers, strollers, cans, bottles, flasks, video cameras, audio equipment, banners, weapons and any items deemed unsafe.
  • The new NFL bag policy does not apply to this event at Heinz Field

The following is the schedule for the main bowl concerts:

  • 6:30 p.m. – Joel Crouse
  • 6:50 p.m. – Austin Mahone
  • 7:25 p.m. – Ed Sheeran
  • 8:30 p.m. – Taylor Swift
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Football tournament helps celebrate Juneteenth

The Steelers were a part of the Juneteenth Open Invitation Flag Football Tournament

news

Coming together to lead the way

Steelers rookies took part in a program for the Mel Blount Youth Leadership Initiative on Friday

news

Taking flight to save animals

Derrek Tuszka is combining two of his passions to help the Pittsburgh community

news

Heyward keeps it in perspective

Cameron Heyward brought laughter and tears during his commencement address at Carlow University

news

A birthday bash like no other

Cameron Heyward used his birthday to celebrate others

news

Dobbs launches ASTROrdinary Dobbs Foundation

Joshua Dobbs announced the launch of the ASTROrdinary Dobbs Foundation

news

Taking football to a new level

The Steelers hosted a Girls Flag Football Jamboree at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex

news

Shell shares his story of perseverance

Donnie Shell took part in Heart of a Hall of Famer with area high school students as a part of Black History Month

news

Watt delivers a super surprise

T.J. Watt surprised a patient from UPMC Children's Hospital with tickets to the Super Bowl

news

A young girl who is breaking barriers

Malajsha Mollett, a fourth-grader at Pittsburgh Dilworth Traditional Academy, is celebrated on National Girls and Women in Sports Day

news

Steelers give back through Social Justice Fund

The Steelers provided $451,500 in donations to community organizations through the team's Social Justice Fund in 2021

news

A time to serve others

The Steelers partnered with the Penguins and Pirates to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Advertising