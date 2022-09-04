The Steelers aren't opposed to that.

"He looks good when he's freed up," Austin confirmed.

Kazee is a veteran of 69 NFL games and 49 NFL starts and was on the way to establishing himself as a versatile player who could be trusted in a variety of roles.

The Steelers have more of those, cornerback Arthur Maulet contended.

"We have plenty of DBs that play multiple positions," he said. "We have a lot of vets. We can scramble around and get it done."

The more they can do, in theory, the more Fitzpatrick might be able to do.

"If we can get him out of center field sometimes and get down and blitz and make plays, then we need to do that," Maulet said. "He does a great job at both."

That's one of the reasons why the Steelers won't rely on just a standard "nickel" or six-defensive backs "dime," even with Kazee unavailable at the outset of the season.

They intend to kept opponents guessing.