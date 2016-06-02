draft_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Hawkins signed to four-year deal

Jun 02, 2016 at 08:59 AM

The Steelers are moving right along with getting their rookies under contract, signing fourth-round pick Jerald Hawkins to a four-year contract.

Hawkins, an offensive tackle from LSU, was a three-year starter for the Tigers who came out for the draft after his junior year.

He has experience at both left tackle, where he started 12 games, and right tackle, where he started 25 games, but is expected to see most of his work early on with the Steelers at left tackle.

"He can come in here and help right away by competing and pushing the guys and making them better," said offensive line coach Mike Munchak. "It just makes the group better when you can bring in a good athlete and a good player that has the ability to compete and help us become better.

"We feel this guy can come in and learn from the guys we have, push the guys that we have and now it's just a matter of how quickly we feel he can contribute."

Hawkins already likes what he has experienced from working with Munchak, a Hall of Famer, and is looking forward to even more of it.

"It's more than what I expected," said Hawkins. "I was expecting a great time learning from one of the greats. It's been that and more. He is teaching me a lot. It's perfect.

"The atmosphere around here, the chemistry, they take pride in everything they do."

Hawkins is the fifth of the Steelers draft picks to sign, joining second-round pick Sean Davis, sixth-round selection Travis Feeney and seventh-round picks Demarcus Ayers and Tyler Matakevich who previously signed.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

It's a family affair

The Heyward's are the latest set of brothers to be part of the Steelers family

news

Rookie draft pick jersey numbers determined

The Steelers will report to rookie minicamp this weekend and the draft pick jersey numbers have been determined

news

Leal is happy he landed in Pittsburgh

DeMarvin Leal has already connected with defensive line coach Karl Dunbar

news

Pickens brings finesse and physicality

George Pickens has more than one aspect to his game

news

Asked and Answered: May 5

Getting to wear No. 8 was likely the result of a personal deal between Pickett and Joseph

news

A look at the Steelers 2022 NFL Draft Class

The Steelers added talent on both sides of the ball in the 2022 NFL Draft

news

Asked and Answered: May 3

Archer was a RB who caught passes; Austin is a WR who can contribute as a runner

news

Rookie minicamp dates set

The Steelers rookies will take the field May 13-15

news

Labriola on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft

Colbert's final draft class has the team pick two QBs for the first time since 1968

news

Steelers agree to terms with 10 rookie free agents

The Steelers added 10 undrafted rookie free agents following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft

news

Steelers select Chris Oladokun in the seventh round

The Steelers selected QB Chris Oladokun in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft

news

Steelers select Mark Robinson in the seventh round

The Steelers selected LB Mark Robinson in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft

Advertising