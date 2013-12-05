"Hash Marks" Harris: Crunch Time

As the fantasy football season winds down, your plays are crucial to your postseason hopes. It's crunch time!

The Best of Week 13:

Eric Decker, WR –Going into the game, Decker had three receiving touchdowns on the season. After the game, he had seven. Decker had eight receptions for 174 yards and four scores. He's the second WR this season (Marvin Jones) to have four in a single game.

Alshon Jeffery, WR – Jeffery recorded career highs in receptions (12), receiving yards (249) and receiving touchdowns (2). He's one of two players in the league (Josh Gordon) to record at least 200 receiving yards in two games this season. Move over Brandon Marshall.

Josh Gordon, WR –Two weeks in a row on here for Gordon. He became the first player in NFL history to record back-to-back 200-yard receiving games. In his last three games he has 623 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Those are numbers people wish they would have in a full season.

Peyton Manning, QB –Coming off of two back-to-back sub-par weeks, Manning exploded against the division rival Chiefs. He threw for 400 yards and five scores. Even though he threw two interceptions, he still scored the most points out of any quarterback.

Russell Wilson, QB –In the biggest game of the week, Wilson had arguably his best game of the season, throwing for 300 yards and three touchdowns while also adding nearly 50 rushing yards. He's now thrown multiple touchdowns in six straight games.

Week 14 Likes:

Quarterbacks

Matthew Stafford (at Philadelphia) –Stafford has turned it over a lot lately, but you have to like his chances against Philadelphia's pass defense, which is last in the league. And he still has Megatron.

Tom Brady (vs. Cleveland) –It's been a tough season for Brady but his numbers the past few weeks reflect what we expect from him. Cleveland has a great pass defense, but they have lost six-of-seven.

Nick Foles (vs. Detroit) –He hasn't thrown an interception yet this season. Their offense has been rolling. And the Lions have the 26th ranked pass defense, giving up 260 passing yards per game.

Running Backs

Matt Forte (vs. Dallas) –Dallas' defense just isn't good. They allow the most fantasy points to opposing running backs. All Forte does is gain yards, in every way.

Reggie Bush (at Philadelphia) –After fumbling early in the game last week, Bush was a man on a mission. Philadelphia's defense has been average and has allowed good numbers to opposing running backs the last four games.

Ray Rice (vs. Minnesota) –Rice used to be someone that I liked every week but he's struggled this season. He gets the Vikings at home, a team that has given up nearly 300 yards to their last two opposing running backs.

Wide Receivers

Calvin Johnson (at Philadelphia) –As you can see, I like the Lions' offensive weapons this week.

Antonio Brown (vs. Miami) –He's recorded at least five receptions and at least 50 yards in every game this season.

Mike Wallace (at Pittsburgh) –Wallace had his two best games the past two weeks in a Dolphins' uniform. He's facing his former team in a stadium that he's had great success in.

Kendall Wright (at Denver) –Denver's pass defense has gotten better, but not by much. Wright is having a solid season and will get his targets this week.

Alshon Jeffery or Brandon Marshall (vs. Dallas) –Dallas' pass defense is that bad. Both of these guys are going to have solid games.

Tight Ends

Rob Gronkowski (vs. Cleveland) –He's scored in four straight games, and the Browns have allowed four touchdowns to tight ends in the team's last three games.

Vernon Davis (vs. Seattle) –Davis has a touchdown in three straight games. The 49ers are getting more weapons back on offense, which can only help Davis' game.

Heath Miller (vs. Miami) –Miller had his best game of the season last week, and he nearly scored. He's been getting at least eight targets per game in his last three.

Defense/Special Teams

Seattle Seahawks (at San Francisco) –Any time you hold Drew Brees to 173 passing yards, you are doing something right. This defense though is one of the top units in the league. That was no fluke.

Cincinnati Bengals (vs. Indianapolis) –Indianapolis has struggled recently, settling for field goals instead of touchdowns. The Bengals have forced multiple turnovers in four of their last five games.

Miami Dolphins (at Pittsburgh) –The Dolphins' defense has been solid all season. With injuries to the Steelers' offensive line, Miami has a great chance of adding to its sack total. They have 24 in their last seven games.

Kicker

Justin Tucker (vs. Minnesota) –Arguably the Ravens' MVP this season. Tucker has made 27 straight field goals and has 13 makes in his past four games.

Stephen Gostkowski (vs. Cleveland) –He makes two every game. It's that simple. He's second in the league with 28 field goals made.

Shaun Suisham (vs. Miami) –The forecast is calling for sleet and or snow on Sunday in Pittsburgh, where he is a perfect 13-for-13 at home.

Waiver Wire Week 14:

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB (at Denver) –Denver gives up a lot of passing yards, and he's thrown for at least 200 yards in four straight games. He's probably your best option this week if you need a quarterback.

James Starks, RB (vs. Atlanta) –Atlanta gives up the seventh-most points to opposing running backs. He's behind Eddie Lacy but he's not a bad flex option if you need one.

Jerome Simpson, WR (at Baltimore) –He's cooled off after a fast start where he had two 100-yard games in the first four weeks. But he's averaged 65 yards per game his last two games.

Brent Celek, TE (vs. Detroit) –He had his most productive game of the season last week. The Lions' pass defense is in the bottom third of the league.