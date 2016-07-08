Harris' 'Immaculate' play got things started

Franco Harris will forever be remembered for the greatest play not just in Steelers' history, but one recognized by many as the greatest play ever in NFL history, the "Immaculate Reception."

Things looked bleak for the Steelers late in the 1972 AFC Divisional Playoff Game vs. the Oakland Raiders at Three Rivers Stadium, trailing 7-6. Facing a fourth-and-10 from their own 40-yard line with just 22 seconds remaining and desperately searching for the team's first ever playoff appearance, it didn't look promising. But they never gave up. While under pressure Terry Bradshaw threw the ball in the direction of Frenchy Fuqua and as it arrived he collided with Raiders safety Jack Tatum, and the ball ricocheted back and Franco Harris miraculously scooped it out of the air and took off running for a 60-yard touchdown reception that gave the Steelers the 13-7 win and a wild celebration ensued.

"It's still as exciting," said Harris. "If you look at the season we had in 1972, after the first 40 years of the franchise, and then to have the incredible season, the team's first playoff win and to win that first one in dramatic fashion really started to change a lot of things. What really made it special and big was the decade that was to come and the importance of the play, setting the tone for winning. We proved that no matter how dire the situation that we can win. All of the things that followed made that play so big and important to Steelers' history."

That play was just the start of Harris' greatness as well. Harris was the Steelers first-round draft selection in 1972, the 13th pick overall, and finished his rookie year with 1,055 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns. He would go on to be the greatest running back in team history.