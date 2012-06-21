Harris honored for fight against poverty

Franco Harris never wore Yankee pinstripes, but the former Steelers running back was honored at "A Celebration of Shining Moments in Yankee History," an event held at Yankee Stadium that benefitted the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor Foundation. The evening also relived moments in Yankee history, with former Yankees Goose Gossage and Tommy John also on hand.

Harris, a long-time board member for the foundation, was being honored for his dedication to end poverty and as a celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, when Harris made the amazing game-winning touchdown catch against the Oakland Raiders

"We are so very grateful for Franco's friendship and long-standing commitment to the work of the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor around the world," said Linda Christian, Executive Director of the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor Foundation. "We are fortunate to have him as a member of our team."

The event also included autographs from Harris and the other athletes attending, a silent auction and guests enjoyed a tour of Yankee Stadium.

Those who couldn't attend the event can still do their part to help the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor. Back in the 1970s when Harris broke onto the football scene in Pittsburgh there was "Franco's Italian Army," a group of fans that supported Harris. A new version is now in place, "Franco's Army to End Poverty" to help the organization in their fight to end poverty. Anyone who donates via "Franco's Army" will receive a photo and letter from Harris.

"We are so excited to revive Franco's Army and put them to work for this vital cause to end poverty around the globe," said Christian. "We welcome old recruits and new ones to join this worthwhile cause and commit to joining 'Franco's Army to End Poverty.'"

Donations can be made by visiting [www.franciscanfoundation.org