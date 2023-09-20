Harris, Highsmith to co-captain Rock Steelers Style

Rock Steelers Style, the team's annual fashion show, features players and their families showing off the latest fashions, with this year's theme, Gameday - Fashion Edition.

Rock Steelers Style will take place on Friday, October 6 at Stage AE, with the show presented by Neighborhood Ford Store, PNC, UPMC and UPMC Health Plan.

The Steelers announced the co-captains for this year's high-energy show, with running back Najee Harris and linebacker Alex Highsmith doing the honors.

"It's cool. I am excited to be able to be a co-captain for the event," said Highsmith. "I can't wait to go to it.

"I feel like I have a little bit of fashion. I am not in the top. I am close to the top, but not in the top. We have some guys that dress really nice on this team, guys like Levi (Wallace), Larry (Ogunjobi).

"I am just excited to be a part of this event for a great cause."

Rock Steelers Style, which will be co-chaired by Art and Greta Rooney and Mike and Kiya Tomlin, benefits the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program, Cancer Bridges and the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research.

"It's so important. Being able to give back to the community is huge," said Highsmith. "Being a part of that means a lot. We've been given this platform to make an impact and give back. That is what it is all about."

Fans can also get involved with the Rock Steelers Style charity auction, which is live now on Steelers.com and runs through Friday, Oct. 13. The auction includes signed items from former and current Steelers players, Immaculate Reception 50th anniversary painting by local Pittsburgh artist Cody Sabol, a Steelers New Years Eve Getaway for 2 guests, Steelers Pro Shop Family Photoshoot, a chance to design the next Terrible Towel, and many more. Be sure to check Steelers.com for more on the auction.