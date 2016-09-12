Gruden gives Steelers the edge

The prediction might not go over big in the Gruden household, as his brother Jay is the Redskins head coach, but he still likes what he sees from the black and gold and is expecting some offensive firepower tonight.

"I see a shoot out," said Gruden. "I think Pittsburgh is going to be on a gas pedal offensively. The goal is to score 30 points a game, and with that receiver No. 84 (Antonio Brown) and Ben Roethlisberger, I can see why. The offensive line is healthy again. Both sides of the ball…they are going to create turnovers with blitzing and they are going to push the ball with Big Ben."

Gruden is a fan of Roethlisberger and thinks he is one of the best in the game.

"If he is not in the top two or three, there needs to be an investigation," said Gruden. "The only reason he might not be number one is he missed games. He has two Super Bowls. He is invaluable. He makes plays on his own. What he is doing now in this no-huddle offense, recognizing defenses, putting Pittsburgh in the best plays, he is a double-edge sword. He can beat you with his mind and his physical talent."

With all the praise for the Steelers, it should come as no surprise where Gruden has them at the end of the season.