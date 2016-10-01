Greene's career changed in Pittsburgh

Greene finished his NFL career with 160 sacks, 26 fumble recoveries, five interceptions, and recorded three safeties.

"That is my boy," said Lloyd. "Kevin is my guy. I think it speaks volumes for the history of the linebacker. You think of Jack Lambert, Jack Ham, should be Andy Russell in there, and now you have Kevin in there. I hope it's not stopping there. It's overdue.

"What you can't deny is Kevin did the work. He had 160 sacks, third on the list. That should have been rewarded some time ago. It shines light on our linebacker crew that we had, things of that nature.

"I would go to war with him any day of the week. He is like a brother to me. I am so proud of him. He is most deserving. I can't speak anything bad about Kevin. It's all good. He impacted our defense so much. He freed me up on things I could do. They had to watch us both. It was great to have him as a teammate and even greater to have as a friend."

He had double-digit sacks 10 times in his 15 seasons, and he led the NFL in sacks in 1994 (14.0) and 1996 (14.5). He was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1990s. He was a three-time first-team All-Pro (1989, 1994 and 1996) and a five-time Pro Bowler (1989, 1994-96 and 1998).

"I think Kevin would have been good for any team because he brought a level of intensity and professionalism," said former teammate Carnell Lake, now the Steelers' secondary coach. "He was no nonsense and his focus was all about being the best he can be. That's contagious. It's rare you come across a guy who is that intense and focused on his profession like that.

"From the time he entered the building until he left, he was focused and talked about football. Everything was about being the best, what he ate, how he trained, everything. That's why he is going to go down as one of the all-time best linebackers in the game.

"If you look back at outside linebackers who were productive in the league, not just statistically but the way they handled themselves, the intangibles, there were not many guys you're going to point to as the kind of guy I want to pattern my game after. Kevin was that kind of guy. When you walked into the building in the morning and left in the evening, you would see Kevin there. He was in the building before most people and was there later than most. That is the kind of guy he was. There are only a few things you can control personally – your effort, preparation and attitude – and Kevin always did that."

During his three seasons with the Steelers (1993-95) he recorded 35 ½ sacks, the second most by a player in their first three seasons with the Steelers since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. He finished his career playing for the Carolina Panthers (1996, 1998-99) and San Francisco 49ers (1997).

"While he was here a short period of time, he certainly left his mark with the Pittsburgh Steelers," said Cowher. "I think him and Greg Lloyd set the mantra for our football team on the defensive side of the ball. It's great to see guys recognized for their production over a long period of time. He is one of the best outside linebackers to ever play the game."

Greene's wait to get into the Hall of Fame was a long and sometimes trying one, waiting seven years before he finally crossed the Gold Jacket threshold. But when the time came this year, it was well worth the wait. Because not only was he representing linebacker Kevin Greene, he was representing Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kevin Greene.

"Some people may question that decision to go in as a Steelers linebacker, seeing I played eight years with the Rams," said Greene. "The defensive scheme put me in a great position, Steelers Nation and their fervor for the game, and the organization and the rich history, the winning tradition, and my brothers that surrounded me on that defense. It was a combination of things that helped me take that step to a really impactful level and carry through the remainder of my career.