Greene changed Steelers' football

Greene's best season came in 1974 when not only was his on field play stellar, earning NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors, but he also was an emotional leader, inspiring his teammates en route to the team's first Super Bowl victory in Super Bowl IX.

"From an attitude standpoint, a desire, he'd do whatever you had to do to win," said his late Coach Chuck Noll. "He was special from a leadership standpoint. Everybody thinks leadership comes from how you talk, but it really doesn't. Leadership on the field from a football player is how you perform. If you're a performer, you can be a leader. Joe was an outstanding performer, and he led that way."

His performance in the AFC Title game against the Oakland Raiders that led up to the Super Bowl was in one word, dominant.

"I have the ultimate respect for Joe Greene," said former Raiders offensive guard Art Shell. "He was a great player. He was the catalyst for that football team. Joe was a great player. I think he was the best Steelers player ever. The battles were always fun, a lot of pushing and shoving, a little trash talking afterwards. We had a lot of banter, a lot of fun.

"His play was intimidating. You would see him walk on the field and he would give you that little sneering smile he had, and he would get a little laugh. Once that ball was snapped, you knew it was a war. He came and brought it every time. You knew you were in a physical battle the whole game."

Greene followed that up with an interception and fumble recovery in the win over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IX, the first of four Super Bowl wins he would be instrumental in.

When Greene stood on the steps of the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, with former Coach Chuck Noll as his presenter, his love for the Steelers fans shown through.