Greene back in the Burgh

May 03, 2016 at 07:00 AM

Former Steelers linebacker Kevin Greene, who will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2016 in August, made his first visit to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex recently and liked what he saw.

"It was definitely interesting to see the new place," said Greene. "I am used to old Three Rivers. Being an old school guy, I miss Three Rivers. But this is neat, a lot of good things going on here. It's a wonderful practice facility. Everything is top notch, really neat."

Greene said the best part about being back was seeing former teammates like Carnell Lake and Jerry Olsavsky, and visiting with everyone in the Steelers organization. 

"Once you play for the Steelers, you are a Steeler for life," said Greene. "Talking to both Mr. Dan Rooney and Mr. Art Rooney, Coach (Mike) Tomlin, and Ben (Roethlisberger). It's where my heart is. It's a special feeling to be back."

Greene also checked out some of Pittsburgh while he was in town, recounting some of the great memories he had while he played for the Steelers.

"I went to Point State Park twice in one day," said Greene. "I went out there and filmed things. My wife Tara and I had a great time when I played in Pittsburgh. We loved the city of Pittsburgh and it's neat being back 20 years later as a Hall of Famer. It's really cool."

