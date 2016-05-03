Greene back in the Burgh

"It was definitely interesting to see the new place," said Greene. "I am used to old Three Rivers. Being an old school guy, I miss Three Rivers. But this is neat, a lot of good things going on here. It's a wonderful practice facility. Everything is top notch, really neat."

Greene said the best part about being back was seeing former teammates like Carnell Lake and Jerry Olsavsky, and visiting with everyone in the Steelers organization.

"Once you play for the Steelers, you are a Steeler for life," said Greene. "Talking to both Mr. Dan Rooney and Mr. Art Rooney, Coach (Mike) Tomlin, and Ben (Roethlisberger). It's where my heart is. It's a special feeling to be back."

Greene also checked out some of Pittsburgh while he was in town, recounting some of the great memories he had while he played for the Steelers.