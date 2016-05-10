Golson: 'It's time to crank it up'

"It was very different for me. On top of that, for a couple of weeks to a month and a half I couldn't move my arm, do things by myself because I had shoulder surgery. I wasn't on the field and at one point and time I couldn't do the things I am used to."

Golson said a turning point for him came the night before his surgery, when he was going through notes that he oftentimes writes in his phone. He came across one that simply stated, 'Challenge Accepted.' He thought back to when he was 17-years old and drafted by the Boston Red Sox and turned down a $1 million signing bonus because his love for football was stronger than baseball. He realized then, he could face anything.

"It woke me up," said Golson. "I looked at it and said I have already overcome the biggest thing I had to overcome turning down $1 million at age 17 to play football instead of baseball. I thought for a while, did I make the right decision. It was never a regret, but always a thought. I felt like that was the biggest thing that I had to overcome in my life. A lot of people turned their back on me. I knew if I overcame that, I could overcome anything."

Golson said when he does hit the field, he has to show that he isn't the same player he was when he left college. Despite not playing last year, he has to show that he has improved.

"That is my main goal. To be better than I was before I came out of college," said Golson. "Some people wonder how it's possible without me ever playing a down. I don't know how it's possible, but that is my goal. I am scared to let a day go by without getting better because I know what is expected of me. Every day I have to attack something in my game, whether it's mentally or physically, because I understand the expectation."

And his expectations for himself, simply to be a player who makes a difference in helping the Steelers to their ultimate goal, winning a Super Bowl.

"I will do whatever they want me to do, and do it the best I can," said Golson. "I just want to play football. Whether it's covering kickoffs, playing defense. Whatever they ask me to do.

"I want to be the next Ike Taylor, be the next Troy Polamalu, be the next Will Gay. Somebody that is here for a while. I want to get to the point where I am getting better every day and I want the coaches to look at me as a guy who is going to be here for a while. I want to be somebody the coaches can count on.