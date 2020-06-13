Giving back with love and friendship

"Some of the women who are still doing it, the friends I am serving with, have been on the team for a while," said Villanueva. "We always talk about this. We started when we didn't have kids. Once we had kids it really hit. At first you go in and see all the kids and you are like how cute and precious they are, and you just love on them. Once you are a mom, you hug your kids tighter and kiss your husband. You come home and are so grateful. But you see the strength and resiliency in the children and how strong the moms are for them. It's crazy to be that strong in that situation because you know you are doing the right thing for your kids. The survivors who are moms are doing it for their kids. They know they are putting them in a better situation."