Giving back to one of their own

The Steelers announced another donation to their Social Justice Fund for 2021, with players making donations and the team providing a matching commitment to help support community efforts.

The Best of the Batch Foundation will receive a total of $20,000 after player donations and a matching contribution from the team. It includes donations from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and offensive tackle Zach Banner.

The Best of the Batch Foundation, which was created by former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch and his wife Latasha, offers programming to over 3,800 children and their families annually to unlock potential in underserved communities and build the best future for kids by providing choices, motivation, and education.

"Best of the Batch Foundation is in the midst of a 33,000 sq. ft. expansion into a state of the art educational Clubhouse," said Charlie Batch, who started the foundation. "This new facility will not only support academic success and achievement but will also educate participants on social justice initiatives to empower children and their families to make positive, active change in their households, community, and world."

Since 2018, Steelers players contributions, along with the matching donations from Steelers Charities, have benefitted more than 57 charitable organizations throughout the region.