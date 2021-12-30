Giving back to help inspire others

The Steelers announced another donation to their Social Justice Fund for 2021, with players making donations and the team providing a matching commitment to help support community efforts.

The Neighborhood Resilience Project receive a total of $14,000 after player donations and a matching contribution from the team. It includes donations cornerback Joe Haden, defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, cornerback Cameron Sutton and linebacker Marcus Allen.

The vision of the Neighborhood Resilience Project is to inspire a movement in which suffering people are raised up from the ashes of trauma in unconditional love to become empowered healers, community builders, and positive change makers.

"The commitment of the Steelers organization to our beloved city has always, and continues to be a true light of hope, kindness and perseverance for our region," said Rev. Paul T. Abernathy, CEO of Neighborhood Resilience Project. "Specifically, as it relates to their generosity to our community, Marcus Allen, Joe Haden, Cam Sutton and Isaiahh Loudermilk personify the values and virtues that have always been synonymous with the Steeler name. It is with heartfelt gratitude, appreciation and admiration that we celebrate these men, this organization, and the gift that they are to all of us who claim Pittsburgh as our home."

Since 2018, Steelers players contributions, along with the matching donations from Steelers Charities, have benefitted more than 57 charitable organizations throughout the region.