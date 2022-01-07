Giving area kids a boost

The Steelers announced another donation to their Social Justice Fund for 2021, with players making donations and the team providing a matching commitment to help support community efforts.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Pa. will receive $16,000 after donations from safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins and offensive tackle Chaz Green and a matching contribution from the team.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Pa. provides a world-class Club Experience to assure success is within reach of every young person who enters our doors, with all members on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future, demonstrating good character and citizenship, and living a healthy lifestyle.

"It is particularly meaningful to be a partner with the Steelers' social justice priorities, and to be aligned with a community organization that shares our passion and commitment for equity and advocacy," said Scott Koskoski, CFRE, Vice President for Advancement & Philanthropy at Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania. "This grant will enhance programs, services & outreach in 20+ clubhouse and community locations in which we do Whatever It Takes to serve all youth, especially those who need us the most."

Since 2018, Steelers players contributions, along with the matching donations from Steelers Charities, have benefitted more than 57 charitable organizations throughout the region.