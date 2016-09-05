Gilbert: 'I am just grateful'

"I was a little bit surprised," said Gilbert. "I was more happy and shocked at the same time. I am just excited for this new opportunity, fresh opportunity, with these guys. Everybody has welcomed me with open arms and I am just ready to get to work.

"Words can't even explain how excited I am right now. I am just grateful."

Gilbert got to work with his new teammates on Monday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex as they prepare to take on the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football on Sept. 12. And he immediately liked the vibe from his new team.

"It's a lot different," said Gilbert. "It's a little more laid back. Everybody here knows what this team is capable of. At the same time when we hit the practice field it was a whole different level. I am excited for that every day.

"Being around the guys in this locker room, these guys know what it takes to win a championship. You have quality leaders on offense and defense. I'm just coming in looking up to those guys and following their lead for now."