Getting To Know: Sean Davis

What motivates you? **

Just being great. Obviously I want to contribute whatever I can. I like how I study people. In the future I'd like people to study me. Being one of the best out on the field. Being successful on and off the field doing things for my family. That's really what motivates me, my family. I come from such a hard working family. Just put the work in and expecting results. Being great and work ethic that is what motivates me.

What is your football mindset?

Right now my approach is to get to know the guys, learn the system and contribute whatever I can. Whether that's special teams, coming in on defense or being a starter. I just want to help contribute and help us win and help us get number seven.

Why do you play football?

That's just what I do. I grew up playing ball and just watching people play it. It's just one of those things I was gifted at and I decided to take it to the next level and put everything I have into it. That's basically why I do it, the love of the game. It teaches you so many life skills and everything. I'm just blessed that I'm actually good enough at it to make a career out of it.

What is your proudest football moment or memory?

I'll say my first interception in college. I was a sophomore and I had a pick six. It was home too so that's when I solidified my starting spot at Maryland. The second game of the season and my first pick to be a pick six. That kind of let me know that I deserved to be on the field and if I put everything into it I can really be a great player and take my game to the next level.

When you hear Steelers football, what do you think?

Hard-nosed, hard hitting, just winning football. The team has the most Lombardi Trophies, so it's just a blessing and an opportunity to be here. When I think of Steelers I just think of greatness.

What do you like about Pittsburgh?

I'm looking forward to getting out and exploring the city and seeing where to go and stuff like that just meeting people. I'm looking forward to it.