Getting to Know: Ladarius Green

What is your football mindset? * You just have* **to leave it all out there every time you play. Can't take any breaks, somebody is always working just as hard as you or even harder. So you can't take any breaks.

Why do you play football?

I grew up playing. It's hard to say why I play. I always look to my older brother and he was really good at football, so that made me want to play. That's one of my big reasons.

What is your proudest football moment or memory?

Back in college, it was senior day and we were playing our rivals and we were losing but then we came back, had a chance to win, kicked an onside kick and I recovered it. That was my biggest thing right there.

When you hear Steelers football, what do you think?

History. A legacy left here from the guys who played before me. They put their mark on it. When you hear Steelers you know it's hardnosed football, real football.

What do you like about Pittsburgh?

The people. They are so nice out here. They are so welcoming, the team's welcoming, the great guys on the team, the coaches. All of them are funny, they're good coaches. They coach hard, but they are great people.* What do you think of Steelers fans?*