Getting to Know: Ladarius Green

Ladarius Green Tight End Louisiana-Lafayette 5th Season Who is your football mentor or inspiration?
It's a couple people, from my parents, to my stepdad who coached me my whole life, to my brother, to Antonio Gates because I was under him for four years and he showed me a lot.
What motivates you?
My family. They motivate me a lot. My mom is a strong woman. She always pushed all of us. I have two kids that I have to work for and they motivate me every day.
What is your football mindset? * You just have* **to leave it all out there every time you play. Can't take any breaks, somebody is always working just as hard as you or even harder. So you can't take any breaks.
Why do you play football?
I grew up playing. It's hard to say why I play. I always look to my older brother and he was really good at football, so that made me want to play. That's one of my big reasons.
What is your proudest football moment or memory?
Back in college, it was senior day and we were playing our rivals and we were losing but then we came back, had a chance to win, kicked an onside kick and I recovered it. That was my biggest thing right there.
When you hear Steelers football, what do you think?
History. A legacy left here from the guys who played before me. They put their mark on it. When you hear Steelers you know it's hardnosed football, real football.
What do you like about Pittsburgh?
The people. They are so nice out here. They are so welcoming, the team's welcoming, the great guys on the team, the coaches. All of them are funny, they're good coaches. They coach hard, but they are great people.* What do you think of Steelers fans?*
I haven't experienced them yet on the positive side. But I know they are great fans. I know they love their team and they root really hard for their team. I would really love that feeling to have fans give the other team a headache like they did for us last year when I played in San Diego. This is going to be a fun experience. It was real crazy when we played them in San Diego. We knew it was going to happen coming into it, that they were going to be loud and a lot of them, but it was still crazy to experience it.