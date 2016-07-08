Getting To Know: Canaan Severin

What motivates you?**

Especially at this level, it's not why you're doing it; it's who you're doing it for. I truly believe this opportunity, especially with the Steelers' organization, is a special one. I think it's so great because of the people in it, Coach (Mike) Tomlin and all the older guys that really kind of take the time to teach us younger guys. I just want to be the best man I can be on the field and off the field, that's why I do it.

What is your football mindset?

One thing that's big and Coach Tomlin always touches on is physical conditioning. I want to be a guy that's known to be in top shape, in elite shape and that can make difficult catches routine, that can make contested catches routine. Being a big receiver that has to be kind of my m.o. if I want to have a chance in this league.

Why do you play football?

I play for my family, for people who believe in me, people that are in my corner.

What is your proudest football moment or memory?

Graduating from the University of Virginia, probably. It's one of the top schools in the world from an academic-athletic standpoint. Guys like Heath (Miller) and guys like James Farrior come through (Virginia) to the Steelers. They set the standard, the tone. The way they talk about Heath and James Farrior at the University of Virginia is the way they talk about them here. I'm proud to be at that kind of level.

When you hear Steelers football, what do you think?

Super Bowls.

What do you like about Pittsburgh?

It's Title Town. They won the Stanley Cup, Steelers' Super Bowls, Title Town.