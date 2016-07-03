Getting To Know: B.J. Finney

B.J. Finney
Offensive lineman
Kansas State
1st year
Who is your football mentor or inspiration?
I would say my dad. He passed away when I was getting ready to turn 13. He put me in pads when I was like 3-years old. Having fun with the game and just teaching me different skills at a young age, it stuck with me.
What motivates you?
Just wanting to be successful, wanting something really bad. And my family motivates me, being around them and seeing how much it means to them for me to be doing what I'm doing.
What is your football mindset?
I just focus on the task at hand. I'm going to do whatever I need to do to help my teammates out, that's first and foremost.
Why do you play football?
I love the game, absolutely. If you don't love the game that you're trying to play then you shouldn't be in it.
What is your proudest football moment or memory?
Back at Kansas State, we'd see the old teams and our mascot would get up on top of the press box in a big game, playing Nebraska or Texas or something like that, a rival. And you get in those pivotal moments and our mascot would go up on top of the press box and do the 'K-S-U' chant for the entire stadium.
In 2012, when we won the Big XII, he got up on the top of the press box and did it. It was just real cool to say that I was a part of that team and be able to share a memory with those teams of the past.
When you hear Steelers football, what do you think?
Go Steelers.
What do you like about Pittsburgh?
I love the people, very blue collar, vary laid back, always helping people out. I've been lost a couple of times and nobody hesitates, they just help me out and get me on my way. What about Steelers fans? Loyal, absolutely loyal. Growing up as one of them, it's everything I dreamed it would be.