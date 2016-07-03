Getting To Know: B.J. Finney

What motivates you?**

Just wanting to be successful, wanting something really bad. And my family motivates me, being around them and seeing how much it means to them for me to be doing what I'm doing.

What is your football mindset?

I just focus on the task at hand. I'm going to do whatever I need to do to help my teammates out, that's first and foremost.

Why do you play football?

I love the game, absolutely. If you don't love the game that you're trying to play then you shouldn't be in it.

What is your proudest football moment or memory?

Back at Kansas State, we'd see the old teams and our mascot would get up on top of the press box in a big game, playing Nebraska or Texas or something like that, a rival. And you get in those pivotal moments and our mascot would go up on top of the press box and do the 'K-S-U' chant for the entire stadium.

In 2012, when we won the Big XII, he got up on the top of the press box and did it. It was just real cool to say that I was a part of that team and be able to share a memory with those teams of the past.

When you hear Steelers football, what do you think?

Go Steelers.