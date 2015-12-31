Game Preview: Steelers at Browns (Week 17)

Area Connections

• Pittsburgh QB coach Randy Fichtner is a native of Cleveland, Ohio.

• Steelers LB James Harrison is from Akron, Ohio, and attended Kent State University.

• The Browns have four coaches who spent time on the University of Pittsburgh coaching staff: HC Mike Pettine (1993-94), TE coach Brian Angelichio (2006-10), LB coach Chuck Driesbach (1993- 96) and secondary coach Jeff Hafley (2006-10).

• Cleveland has two former Pittsburgh Panthers on its roster in DB K'Waun Williams and P Andy Lee.

• Cleveland asst. strength and conditioning coordinator Mike Wolf held the same position with Penn State in 1991.

• Browns WR Terrelle Pryor is from Jeannette, Pa. NFL Connections

• Steelers OC Todd Haley was on staff for both the Cowboys (2005-06) and the Jets (1995-2000) while Cleveland asst. secondary/ DB coach Aaron Glenn was a DB for the two squads.

• Haley was the HC in Kansas City at the same time Browns WR Dwayne Bowe played for the Chiefs (2009-11).

• Steelers WR coach Richard Mann was also a coach for the Jets when Glenn was in New York (1994-96).

• Pittsburgh RB coach James Saxon coached three seasons (2008-10) with Browns asst. OL coach George DeLeone in Miami. Browns WR Brian Hartline and DL Randy Starks were also players in Miami during that span.

• Steelers OL coach Mike Munchak coached in Tennessee, while Browns DL Randy Starks was a player for the Titans (2004-07).

• Steelers LB James Harrison and Browns LB Jayson DiManche were teammates in Cincinnati for one year (2013).

• Pittsburgh QB Mike Vick was a player in Philadelphia while Cleveland asst. strength and conditioning coordinator Mike Wolf was the strength and conditioning coach for the Eagles (2009-10).

• Steelers RB DeAngelo Williams played in Carolina while Cleveland asst. secondary/S coach Bobby Babich was on staff with the Panthers (2011-12).

• Steelers LB Arthur Moats (2010-13) played in Buffalo under Browns HC Mike Pettine, DC Jim O'Neil, LB coach Chuck Driesbach, OLB coach Brian Fluery and DL coach Anthony Weaver.

• Moats was also teammates with Browns DB Donte Whitner in Buffalo.

• Pittsburgh WR Darrius Heyward-Bey and S Mike Mitchell each played four seasons with Cleveland DL Desmond Bryant in Oakland (2009-12).

• Mitchell and Heyward-Bey were also Raiders at the same time Cleveland OC John DeFilippo was the QB coach in Oakland (2012) and were teammates with Browns WR Terrelle Pyror from 2011-12.

• Steelers DT Cam Thomas and Browns QB coach Kevin O'Connell were teammates in San Diego in 2012.