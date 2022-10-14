Game of inches

"The expectation is he has to make it," Canada said of such catches. "But I don't mean that in a negative way. Diontae is our No. 1 receiver. He makes big plays. We know he'll make them. He's made them in the past.

"Obviously, I guess it was the Bengals game, right? He had that tremendous catch on the sideline, so it's not like we don't know that Diontae can make catches and all of our guys can make catches.

"We all gotta be that much better, and that's where we're at. There's no fear, there's no doubt in where we're at with anybody. We just have to make those plays at the right time. We gotta continue to coach 'em and push 'em and we all gotta do a little bit better to get that right, to get the results that we all need and want."

Pickett knows they've been close, and that better is expected and necessary.

"There were times in the Jets game, times in this game (against the Bills) where we were so close to being inbounds, but so close doesn't, obviously, mean anything," Pickett acknowledged. "We've got to hit those and connect. I've got to get better at ball placement. 'Tae' (Johnson) will do his job, (wide receiver) George (Pickens), (wide receiver) Chase (Claypool), we've got guys that can make great plays.