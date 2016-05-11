Game night delivers much-needed smiles

On the other side of the room, safety Jordan Dangerfield and receiver Shakim Phillips were on opposite teams in a 'competitive' game of cornhole.

And all around the room, the one common theme for the night, laughter was everywhere.

"This is great," said Moats. "We love this. Anytime we are able to come and spend time with the families and the children and put a smile on their face, it's special. You know what they are going through, what their families are going through. That is why we love it."

Moats and his wife Shonda, along with their three children, have been frequent visitors to the Ronald McDonald House, a place where families from all around the world who have a child undergoing long term care at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC stay during the duration of the child's time in the hospital. He has baked cookies with them, done an ice cream social, and just spent quality time visiting. This time, though, it was all about having a family game night and he brought some of his teammates along for the fun.