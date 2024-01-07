From the Press Room: Steelers at Ravens

Carrying the load: On an absolutely miserable weather day the Steelers relied on their ground game to get it done against the Baltimore Ravens.

And they came through.

Running back Najee Harris finished the day with 26 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown, going over 1,000 yards for the season and becoming the first player in Steelers history to have 1,000 yards rushing in each of his first three seasons.

Harris said with the weather forecast the ground game expected to be used heavily and just wanted to do their part.

"We knew that going into the game, we knew the weather report," said Harris. "We knew exactly what type of game it was going to be, physical like always. We knew it was going to lean on us more than any other game."

Ball security was a key factor, and on his first carry Harris has issues with the wet ball. But he rebounded fast, using towels on the sideline to stay dry.

"It's not the first time that this has happened. We all talked about it. The biggest thing that we were worried about is just the ball security. My first play, I'm trying to tuck it away and it slipped right on my arm, so I knew that that was one thing that needed to be emphasized a little bit more. I got two towels. I kept trying to rub my arms and things like that.

"We knew that ball security was going to be a big issue and that's going to be the outcome of the game."

Harris said there was a positive vibe in the locker room after the game, even joking that guard Isaac Seumalo, who shows little emotion, was smiling.

"It just a sign of resiliency," said Harris. "I keep saying that word. But it's true. The times that you know things look really rough, we always kept as a team, and we kept playing our football and our identity.

"And when we got to the locker room, you see more smiles and then frowns. So that's always a good thing to see. I'm always proud of that. Just to see guys smile that usually don't smile, even Isaac was smiling. Y'all laughing because y'all know. So, to see him smile is good.

"And that feeling that we got, just got to keep carrying on this feeling and we could do damage."

The resiliency Harris referred to his something he credited to Coach Mike Tomlin, who he said has never wavered leading them to this point.