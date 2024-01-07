From the Press Room: Steelers at Ravens

One focus only: Coach Mike Tomlin knows there are things that still have to happen for the Steelers to earn a playoff berth.
But there was only one thing he was concerned about on Saturday and that was his team holding up their end, controlling what they can control.
And they did just that with a 17-10 win in miserable, cold, rainy conditions at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
"I am just really appreciative of the effort of the guys," said Tomlin. "Obviously, this is a tough place to play. Probably three or four years in a row we have been able to come up here and get it done. Thankful for that, for the efforts.
"It was a tough environment today from a climate environment. The ball security factor was a challenge. But it was a challenge for both teams. I thought it was significant in terms of how the game unfolded, particularly for us. We were down there in scoring territory a couple of times and came away with no points because of lack of ball security.
"Like I said it was going to be a challenging environment and it was. Thankfully we made enough plays to secure victory."
The victory didn't come without a cost. The team lost linebacker T.J. Watt in the third quarter to what Tomlin referred to as a knee injury.
"T.J. is being evaluated with a knee injury," said Tomlin. "I'll have more information probably next time we get together. Obviously, disappointed in that. But there are challenges in the game of football and challenges in life. So, we'll deal with it whatever it may be."
In game they dealt with it using rookie Nick Herbig and veteran Markus Golden, who has a sack, two tackles for a loss and a fumble recovery.
"We brought Markus Golden in here because he is a capable savvy veteran," said Tomlin. "And so, he did what we expected."
Tomlin also called out the efforts of linebacker Myles Jack and safety Eric Rowe. Both players were signed to the practice squad in November because of injuries, and were elevated for the last three games and have stepped up huge. Rowe had a forced fumble when he punched the ball free, another heads up play by a seasoned veteran.
"Can't say enough about Eric Rowe," said Tomlin. "On another elevation, made a significant play on his punch out. His efforts, Myles Jack's efforts, just solidified us in some positions where we were really low on manpower. Those two guys have been significant, not only today, but over the last three weeks in terms of what we've done.
"Obviously, (Mason) Rudolph's done a nice job, but I'd be remiss if I didn't mention those two guys as well."
The Steelers are now in a wait and see approach, with multiple scenarios still available to a postseason berth.
But Tomlin was just focused on the task at hand.
"We really focused on what we needed to do today," said Tomlin. "There's a simple sense of accomplishment regarding that. We'll see about all that other stuff."
Carrying the load: On an absolutely miserable weather day the Steelers relied on their ground game to get it done against the Baltimore Ravens.
And they came through.
Running back Najee Harris finished the day with 26 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown, going over 1,000 yards for the season and becoming the first player in Steelers history to have 1,000 yards rushing in each of his first three seasons.
Harris said with the weather forecast the ground game expected to be used heavily and just wanted to do their part.
"We knew that going into the game, we knew the weather report," said Harris. "We knew exactly what type of game it was going to be, physical like always. We knew it was going to lean on us more than any other game."
Ball security was a key factor, and on his first carry Harris has issues with the wet ball. But he rebounded fast, using towels on the sideline to stay dry.
"It's not the first time that this has happened. We all talked about it. The biggest thing that we were worried about is just the ball security. My first play, I'm trying to tuck it away and it slipped right on my arm, so I knew that that was one thing that needed to be emphasized a little bit more. I got two towels. I kept trying to rub my arms and things like that.
"We knew that ball security was going to be a big issue and that's going to be the outcome of the game."
Harris said there was a positive vibe in the locker room after the game, even joking that guard Isaac Seumalo, who shows little emotion, was smiling.
"It just a sign of resiliency," said Harris. "I keep saying that word. But it's true. The times that you know things look really rough, we always kept as a team, and we kept playing our football and our identity.
"And when we got to the locker room, you see more smiles and then frowns. So that's always a good thing to see. I'm always proud of that. Just to see guys smile that usually don't smile, even Isaac was smiling. Y'all laughing because y'all know. So, to see him smile is good.
"And that feeling that we got, just got to keep carrying on this feeling and we could do damage."
The resiliency Harris referred to his something he credited to Coach Mike Tomlin, who he said has never wavered leading them to this point.
"To get 10 wins (10-7) is good for the team, but also Mike T," said Harris. "Just a good coach. He's been carrying us along this whole year. I think that it really showed how resilient and how calm he always is, even when stuff looks bad. A lot of negative stuff being said, and he always just stays the same person. So, happy for Mike T and the team."
Getting the win: It's still going to take a while, in the wake of Steelers 17, Ravens 10, for the Steelers to learn their playoff fate.
It might take a while longer for quarterback Mason Rudolph to fully process and appreciate what he's achieved over the regular season's final three weeks.
That still hadn't happened in the immediate aftermath of Rudolph completing 18 of 20 passes for 152 yards, including a 71-yard, catch-and-run touchdown pass to wide receiver Diontae Johnson that broke a 7-7 tie on the first play of the fourth quarter.
"Not really, no," Rudolph confirmed after improving to 3-0 as a starter over the last three games. "I'm just thankful. I'm enjoying each day whether it's practice or visiting with you guys (in the media) or playing out there. It's been a long time.
"I'm just so thankful and grateful for the opportunity."
The game-changing play to Johnson occurred on third-and-4 from the Steelers' 29-yard line.
"They took (tight end) Pat (Freiermuth) away," Rudolph explained. "They did a god job taking him away anywhere over the ball. They were dropping a defensive lineman or just hugging him with a linebacker. I'm not going to get into the read but Diontae was a big part of the read and they took Pat away and so the ball went to (Johnson).
"Man, he did a great job after the catch and split those guys (safety Marcus Williams and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin) and ran fast like he always does and scored. I was so happy for him."
The Steelers had entered 2023 emphasizing the need to create more yards after the catch.
They closed the regular season finding it, in part, through a willingness to rely on certain routes in certain situations.
Wide receiver George Pickens' 86-yard catch-and-run touchdown on Dec. 23 against Cincinnati was one such example.
Johnson's play in the rain on what was a raw Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium was another.
"The nature of the route, in-breaking routes, George against the Bengals," Rudolph referenced. "If you are a good team at running in-breaking routes, typically, if they take a wrong angle then you make people miss and you score. And that's what both of those guys did on those two occasions.
"At times we've thrown a lot of out-breakers, and they're safer throws. But sometimes, if the coverage dictates it, those in-breaking routes can really get you big yards after the catch."
The throw to Johnson was Rudolph's second of four second-half attempts.
The Steelers finished with 39 rushing attempts for 155 yards (a 4.0 average per carry) and one touchdown on the ground.
"Very special," Rudolph said. "(Offensive line coach) Pat Meyer and the offensive line have done a tremendous job just controlling the ball, making my job easier, making our offensive job easier.
"When you can run the ball like that, especially in these conditions, it makes life a whole lot easier."
We do not care: Cameron Heyward has been there before.
He knows what it's like to have to win a 'must win' game, especially against a division opponent that wants to send you home packing.
And that is why he was proud of the effort his teammates put forth defeating the Ravens on Saturday and keeping their playoff hopes alive.
"We're just trying to stack wins," said Heyward. "I understand that we needed this game to help our fate. Excited for the guys. It was a battle. It wasn't easy. It's never easy when you come to this place no matter who's out there. But proud of the guys. Gutted it out and we'll see what happens from there.
"Proud of the guys just battling back. In my mind we're going to have another one. Keep stacking."
The Steelers won't know if they have another one until things play out elsewhere, but Heyward, who was wearing one of Coach Mike Tomlin's 'We Do Not Care' t-shirts after the game, is believing.
"Just shutting down all the outside noise and understanding that we just need to get the job done," said Heyward. "We could have been written off a long time ago. But the group held it together and were able to find ways to win these last few weeks."
The defense has been a patchwork defense, but one player who has stepped to the forefront is safety Eric Rowe. Rowe wasn't on a roster two months ago before the Steelers signed the nine-year veteran to the practice squad. He was elevated the last three games and has been a blessing for the defense.
"A guy like Eric Rowe, man, I don't know how he wasn't on a dang team," said Heyward. "I mean, that dude just balled out. We've needed every bit of it. Mark Robinson, getting the sack to start the game. It was a multitude of guys.
"I just felt like whatever was going wrong, we had an answer for."
