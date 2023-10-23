From the Press Room: Steelers at Rams

Don't blink: Coach Mike Tomlin said it best about his team following the Steelers 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
"They don't blink," said Tomlin. "They cut their eyelids off, and they go at it. Like I told them, it's not a compliment. It's required. I'm just acknowledging it.
"We better be prepared to fight every time we step into the stadium because that's what the National Football League is about."
In a game where the Steelers came out slow and the lead continually changed, the Steelers never did blink as they pulled out the win, with sparks coming on both sides of the ball.
Linebacker T.J. Watt came up with a huge interception that led to a Kenny Pickett one-yard touchdown run. George Pickens had five receptions for 107 yards. Diontae Johnson returned to the lineup and had five receptions for 79 yards. And Pickett completed 17 passes for 230 yards while protecting the ball all day.
"It's a fight," said Tomlin. "It always is a fight. Sometimes it's man versus himself. Sometimes it's man versus opponent. I thought we shot ourselves in the foot some on possession down and play on both sides of the ball. We've got to be more successful on possession downs if you want more fluidity in the engineering of victory. It wasn't enough fluidity probably the first two and a half quarters on either side.
"I think on defense we lost two third-and-11s in the first half. And whether or not it produces points, there's a field position component and a time of possession component of it. That's why it was uneven and uncomfortable at times from our perspective."
It was the fight back from the slow start that Tomlin praised.
"I appreciate the fight that the guys displayed as they got that don't blink mentality," said Tomlin.
The team came close to hurting themselves with taunting penalties against Pickens and Johnson, something Tomlin said they need to learn from.
"Obviously, we got to clean up some things from a management of our emotions, but I would much rather say whoa, than sic 'em," said Tomlin. "We got some guys that are competitors. They just got to compete in the appropriate and mature and professional way. We'll use it as a learning experience.
"It's good to learn while sitting at 4-2 as opposed to 3-3."
Steelers Nation turns out: Once again, Steelers Nation turned a road game into a home atmosphere, with Terrible Towels and 'Here We Go, Steelers' chants taking over SoFi Stadium.
"We appreciate the support that we get from Steelers Nation," said Tomlin. "We do not take it for granted. But at the same time we love to entertain them. They were in the building today and we're thankful for that."
The defense was constantly signaling for the crowd to make more noise, forcing the Rams offense to go to the silent count in their own home.
"Steelers Nation is incredible," said linebacker T.J. Watt. "They've been incredible all season long. And I want them to understand how important that is, especially for us on defense. Anytime you can get offense going to a silent count, it helps us out tremendously."
Among those joining the black and gold faithful were former Steelers Troy Polamalu, James Farrior and Joe Haden.
"It was just great to see some Steelers alumni and have their support," said Tomlin. "Troy, James Farrior, Joe Haden. Just warms my heart to see those guys. Thankful for their support and attendance."
Game changer: Another week, another game changing play by linebacker T.J. Watt.
With the Rams holding a 9-3 lead and getting the ball to start the third quarter with momentum in their favor, Watt came through with a splash play that changed the tone of the game.
On the Rams first offensive play of the third quarter, Watt intercepted Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford at the 31-yard line and returned it 24 yards to the Rams seven-yard line.
Three plays later quarterback Kenny Pickett took it in for a one-yard touchdown run to give the Steelers a 10-9 lead and provide an injection of energy on both sides of the ball.
"Just eyes on the quarterback," said Watt of making the play. "Able to see him kind of work his way back to my side of the field and was able to just jump in front and make a play on the ball."
Watt's play created a spark that seemed to infuse the entire team.
"We don't care where the spark comes from," said Watt. "We just want to get that spark, so it allows us to get going. We don't want to be that team that starts games slow, starts second halves slow. It's important to come out strong and hopefully shut down some things early so that you don't see them again later in the game."
Game action photos from the Steelers' Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium
