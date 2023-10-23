From the Press Room: Steelers at Rams

Oct 22, 2023 at 08:08 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Don't blink: Coach Mike Tomlin said it best about his team following the Steelers 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

"They don't blink," said Tomlin. "They cut their eyelids off, and they go at it. Like I told them, it's not a compliment. It's required. I'm just acknowledging it.

"We better be prepared to fight every time we step into the stadium because that's what the National Football League is about."

In a game where the Steelers came out slow and the lead continually changed, the Steelers never did blink as they pulled out the win, with sparks coming on both sides of the ball.

Linebacker T.J. Watt came up with a huge interception that led to a Kenny Pickett one-yard touchdown run. George Pickens had five receptions for 107 yards. Diontae Johnson returned to the lineup and had five receptions for 79 yards. And Pickett completed 17 passes for 230 yards while protecting the ball all day.

"It's a fight," said Tomlin. "It always is a fight. Sometimes it's man versus himself. Sometimes it's man versus opponent. I thought we shot ourselves in the foot some on possession down and play on both sides of the ball. We've got to be more successful on possession downs if you want more fluidity in the engineering of victory. It wasn't enough fluidity probably the first two and a half quarters on either side.

"I think on defense we lost two third-and-11s in the first half. And whether or not it produces points, there's a field position component and a time of possession component of it. That's why it was uneven and uncomfortable at times from our perspective."

It was the fight back from the slow start that Tomlin praised.

"I appreciate the fight that the guys displayed as they got that don't blink mentality," said Tomlin.

The team came close to hurting themselves with taunting penalties against Pickens and Johnson, something Tomlin said they need to learn from.

"Obviously, we got to clean up some things from a management of our emotions, but I would much rather say whoa, than sic 'em," said Tomlin. "We got some guys that are competitors. They just got to compete in the appropriate and mature and professional way. We'll use it as a learning experience.

"It's good to learn while sitting at 4-2 as opposed to 3-3."

Steelers Nation turns out: Once again, Steelers Nation turned a road game into a home atmosphere, with Terrible Towels and 'Here We Go, Steelers' chants taking over SoFi Stadium.

"We appreciate the support that we get from Steelers Nation," said Tomlin. "We do not take it for granted. But at the same time we love to entertain them. They were in the building today and we're thankful for that."

The defense was constantly signaling for the crowd to make more noise, forcing the Rams offense to go to the silent count in their own home.

"Steelers Nation is incredible," said linebacker T.J. Watt. "They've been incredible all season long. And I want them to understand how important that is, especially for us on defense. Anytime you can get offense going to a silent count, it helps us out tremendously."

Among those joining the black and gold faithful were former Steelers Troy Polamalu, James Farrior and Joe Haden.

"It was just great to see some Steelers alumni and have their support," said Tomlin. "Troy, James Farrior, Joe Haden. Just warms my heart to see those guys. Thankful for their support and attendance."

Game changer: Another week, another game changing play by linebacker T.J. Watt.

With the Rams holding a 9-3 lead and getting the ball to start the third quarter with momentum in their favor, Watt came through with a splash play that changed the tone of the game.

On the Rams first offensive play of the third quarter, Watt intercepted Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford at the 31-yard line and returned it 24 yards to the Rams seven-yard line.

Three plays later quarterback Kenny Pickett took it in for a one-yard touchdown run to give the Steelers a 10-9 lead and provide an injection of energy on both sides of the ball.

"Just eyes on the quarterback," said Watt of making the play. "Able to see him kind of work his way back to my side of the field and was able to just jump in front and make a play on the ball."

Watt's play created a spark that seemed to infuse the entire team.

"We don't care where the spark comes from," said Watt. "We just want to get that spark, so it allows us to get going. We don't want to be that team that starts games slow, starts second halves slow. It's important to come out strong and hopefully shut down some things early so that you don't see them again later in the game."

GAME PHOTOS: Week 7 at Rams

Game action photos from the Steelers' Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39), Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24), and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39), Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24), and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers secondary coach Grady Brown and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers secondary coach Grady Brown and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Keanu Neal (31) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Keanu Neal (31) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Chandon Sullivan (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Chandon Sullivan (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander (54) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander (54) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
33 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
34 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander (54) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
35 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander (54) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
36 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
37 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
38 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
39 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
40 / 92

Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Huddle during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
41 / 92

Huddle during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
42 / 92

Defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
43 / 92

Defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
44 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
45 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
46 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Offense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
47 / 92

Offense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
48 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
49 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
50 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
51 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
52 / 92

Defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
53 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
54 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz (46) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
55 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz (46) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
56 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
57 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
58 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
59 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
60 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
61 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
62 / 92

Defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
63 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fan during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
64 / 92

Fan during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
65 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
66 / 92

Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
67 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
68 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Offense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
69 / 92

Offense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
70 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
71 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
72 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
73 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
74 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman James Daniels (78) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
75 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman James Daniels (78) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
76 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) and Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
77 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) and Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
78 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) and Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
79 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) and Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
80 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson II (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
81 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson II (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
82 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
83 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
84 / 92

Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
85 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
86 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
87 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
88 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
89 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
90 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
91 / 92

Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
92 / 92

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bringing you the action: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on mobile, plus NFL RedZone, NFL Network, live audio and more - all in one place. Start your free trial today here.

Related Content

news

From the Press Room: Steelers vs. Ravens

Coach Mike Tomlin, linebacker T.J. Watt and quarterback Kenny Pickett give their take on a big AFC North win
news

From the Press Room: Steelers at Texans

Coach Mike Tomlin and linebacker T.J. Watt talk about the loss to the Houston Texans
news

From the Press Room: Steelers at Raiders

Coach Mike Tomlin on stacking victories, linebacker T.J. Watt on bringing pressure and quarterback Kenny Pickett on the offense following the win over the Raiders
news

From the Press Room: Steelers vs. Browns

Coach Mike Tomlin, quarterback Kenny Pickett and linebacker T.J. Watt talk about the keys to Monday night's win over the Browns
news

From the Press Room: Steelers vs. 49ers

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin, quarterback Kenny Pickett and linebacker T.J. Watt talked about a disappointing loss to the 49ers
news

From the Press Room: Steelers at Falcons

Coach Mike Tomlin, linebacker Elandon Roberts and quarterback Kenny Pickett talk about closing out the preseason with a win over the Falcons
news

From the Press Room: Steelers vs. Bills

Coach Mike Tomlin, linebacker T.J. Watt and quarterback Kenny Pickett talk about the win over the Buffalo Bills
news

From the Press Room: Steelers at Bucs

Coach Mike Tomlin, linebacker Elandon Roberts and quarterback Kenny Pickett gave their take on the preseason win over Tampa
news

From the Press Room: Steelers vs. Browns

Coach Mike Tomlin, quarterback Kenny Pickett and linebacker T.J. Watt shared their thoughts on the 2022 season following the win over the Browns
news

From the Press Room: Steelers at Ravens

Coach Mike Tomlin, Kenny Pickett and Najee Harris talk about the comeback win over the Ravens
news

From the Press Room: Steelers vs. Raiders

Coach Mike Tomlin, Kenny Pickett and Cameron Heyward talk about the win over the Raiders on a night they were honoring Franco Harris
Advertising