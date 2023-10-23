From the Press Room: Steelers at Rams

Don't blink: Coach Mike Tomlin said it best about his team following the Steelers 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

"They don't blink," said Tomlin. "They cut their eyelids off, and they go at it. Like I told them, it's not a compliment. It's required. I'm just acknowledging it.

"We better be prepared to fight every time we step into the stadium because that's what the National Football League is about."

In a game where the Steelers came out slow and the lead continually changed, the Steelers never did blink as they pulled out the win, with sparks coming on both sides of the ball.

Linebacker T.J. Watt came up with a huge interception that led to a Kenny Pickett one-yard touchdown run. George Pickens had five receptions for 107 yards. Diontae Johnson returned to the lineup and had five receptions for 79 yards. And Pickett completed 17 passes for 230 yards while protecting the ball all day.

"It's a fight," said Tomlin. "It always is a fight. Sometimes it's man versus himself. Sometimes it's man versus opponent. I thought we shot ourselves in the foot some on possession down and play on both sides of the ball. We've got to be more successful on possession downs if you want more fluidity in the engineering of victory. It wasn't enough fluidity probably the first two and a half quarters on either side.

"I think on defense we lost two third-and-11s in the first half. And whether or not it produces points, there's a field position component and a time of possession component of it. That's why it was uneven and uncomfortable at times from our perspective."

It was the fight back from the slow start that Tomlin praised.

"I appreciate the fight that the guys displayed as they got that don't blink mentality," said Tomlin.

The team came close to hurting themselves with taunting penalties against Pickens and Johnson, something Tomlin said they need to learn from.

"Obviously, we got to clean up some things from a management of our emotions, but I would much rather say whoa, than sic 'em," said Tomlin. "We got some guys that are competitors. They just got to compete in the appropriate and mature and professional way. We'll use it as a learning experience.