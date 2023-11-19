From the Press Room: Steelers at Browns

We own it: The Steelers lost to the Cleveland Browns, a 13-10 defeat that came down to a last second field goal by the Browns.

"Really the type of game we anticipated," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "They got a really good defense, a hostile environment. They had a young quarterback and so we knew they were going to do some things to minimize his exposure to our defensive unit. They weren't going to take a lot of risk and so we had to get stops the traditional way. So, it was a lot of those things. We just came up a play or two short.

"But that happens. That's what happens when you're competing in this league and on days like today. So, we own that. We compliment them for doing enough to win. We'll go back to the lab and continue to work. I just thought that's how the game unfolded. I had a real good feel of it. We had a real good feel of it. We knew what had to happen. Just not enough of it for us."

One of the aspect every player on defense brought up in the locker room all week was the communication on defense with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick out and losing linebacker Kwon Alexander for the season. There were some issues early on, but the defense was able to adjust and settle in.

"Communication on defense, like we talked about all week was a little bit challenging early on," said Tomlin. "They were able to get some points we settled down and smoothed that out."

Running back Jaylen Warren had nine carries for 129 yards, a 14.3-yard average and his second straight 100-plus yard game. He scored the Steelers only touchdown of the game on a 74-yard run.

"Weren't able to get enough big plays on offense for the field positioning component and thus the points component of it," said Tomlin. "Because that's what you got to do when you play against a great defense in their venue. You're not going to drive the ball 15-play drives and things like that. You need some chunks to comprise those scoring drives. And we knew that. We worked toward that we just didn't connect on enough of them.

"We'll learn from this. We'll do so while absorbing the 'L' because that's what you do in this thing, and we'll be back."

Quarterback Kenny Pickett completed only 15 passes for 106 yards, while Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed 24 passes for 165 yards.

On the Steelers final drive of the game, they threw the ball three times, all incompletions, in an effort to get the ball down the field for a game-winning field goal of their own, and left the Browns with 1:18 on the clock.

"Move down the field and put ourselves in field goal position," said Tomlin of the thinking on throwing the ball. "When you're unsuccessful, there's a lot of latitude in terms of judgment, play selection, etc. We stand by what we did.