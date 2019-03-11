Free agency Q & A

Q. What is the time period for free agency signings this year?

A. For restricted free agents, from March 13 to April 19. For unrestricted free agents who have received the May 7 tender from their prior club, from March 13 to July 22 (or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp, whichever is later). For franchise players, from March 13 until the Tuesday following Week 10 of the regular season, November 12. For transition players, from March 13 until July 22. After July 22 and until 4 p.m. ET on the Tuesday following Week 10 of the regular season, November 12, the prior club has exclusive negotiating rights to unrestricted free agents and transition players. If the above-listed players do not sign by November 12, they must sit out the season.

Q. What is the difference between a restricted free agent and an unrestricted free agent?

A. In the 2019 league year, players with three accrued seasons who have received a qualifying offer become restricted free agents when their contracts expire at the conclusion of the 2018 league year on March 13. Unrestricted free agents have completed four or more accrued seasons. Upon expiration of his 2018 contract, an unrestricted free agent is free to sign with any club with no draft-choice compensation owed to his old club.

Q. What constitutes an "accrued season"?

A. Six or more regular-season games on a club's active/inactive, reserved/injured or reserve/physically unable to perform lists.

Q. How do the free agency rules apply to restricted free agents?

A. If a player with three accrued seasons has received a "qualifying offer" (a salary tender predetermined by the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the league and its players) from his old club, he can negotiate with any club through April 19. If the restricted free agent signs an offer sheet with a new club, his old club can match the offer and retain him because the qualifying offer entitles it to a "right of first refusal" on any offer sheet the player signs. If the old club does not match the offer, it may receive draft-choice compensation depending on the amount of its qualifying offer. If an offer sheet is not executed on or before April 19, the player's negotiating rights revert exclusively to his old club. In addition, prior to the start of free agency a player who would otherwise be a restricted free agent may be designated by his old club as its franchise player or transition player.