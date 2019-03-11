Free agency Q & A

Free agency is set to begin at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13 and it can be a confusing and fast-paced time. Here is everything you need to know going in, including that the 2019 salary cap is set at $188.2 million per club.
For all of the official details on the Steelers free agency moves, check Steelers.com on a regular basis.
Q. When does the 2019 free agency signing period begin?
A. At 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 13.
Q. What are the categories of free agency?
A. Players are either "restricted free agents" or "unrestricted free agents." A restricted free agent may be subject to a "qualifying offer." A restricted or unrestricted free agent may be designated by his prior club as its franchise player or transition player.
Q. What is the time period for free agency signings this year?
A. For restricted free agents, from March 13 to April 19. For unrestricted free agents who have received the May 7 tender from their prior club, from March 13 to July 22 (or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp, whichever is later). For franchise players, from March 13 until the Tuesday following Week 10 of the regular season, November 12. For transition players, from March 13 until July 22. After July 22 and until 4 p.m. ET on the Tuesday following Week 10 of the regular season, November 12, the prior club has exclusive negotiating rights to unrestricted free agents and transition players. If the above-listed players do not sign by November 12, they must sit out the season.
Q. What is the difference between a restricted free agent and an unrestricted free agent?
A. In the 2019 league year, players with three accrued seasons who have received a qualifying offer become restricted free agents when their contracts expire at the conclusion of the 2018 league year on March 13. Unrestricted free agents have completed four or more accrued seasons. Upon expiration of his 2018 contract, an unrestricted free agent is free to sign with any club with no draft-choice compensation owed to his old club.
Q. What constitutes an "accrued season"?
A. Six or more regular-season games on a club's active/inactive, reserved/injured or reserve/physically unable to perform lists.
Q. How do the free agency rules apply to restricted free agents?
A. If a player with three accrued seasons has received a "qualifying offer" (a salary tender predetermined by the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the league and its players) from his old club, he can negotiate with any club through April 19. If the restricted free agent signs an offer sheet with a new club, his old club can match the offer and retain him because the qualifying offer entitles it to a "right of first refusal" on any offer sheet the player signs. If the old club does not match the offer, it may receive draft-choice compensation depending on the amount of its qualifying offer. If an offer sheet is not executed on or before April 19, the player's negotiating rights revert exclusively to his old club. In addition, prior to the start of free agency a player who would otherwise be a restricted free agent may be designated by his old club as its franchise player or transition player.
Q. What determines an unrestricted free agent?
A. A player with four or more accrued seasons whose contract has expired. He is free to sign with any club, with no draft-choice compensation owed to his old club, through July 22 (or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp, whichever is later). At that point, his negotiating rights revert exclusively to his old club if by May 7 the old club tendered the player a one-year contract for 110 percent of his prior year's salary. His old club then has until the Tuesday following Week 10 of the regular season (November 12) to sign him. If he does not sign by that date, he must sit out the season. If no tender is offered by May 7, the player can be signed by any club at any time throughout the season.
Q. What is the salary cap for 2019?
A. The salary cap is $188,200,000 per club.
Q. When must teams be in compliance with the salary cap?
A. At the start of the 2019 league year, which begins at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 13.
Q. If a team is under the salary cap at the end of a given season, can the team "carry over" room to the next season?
A. Yes. A team may carry over room from one league year to the following league year by submitting notice to the NFL prior to 4:00 p.m. ET on the day following the team's final regular-season game, indicating the amount of room that the club wishes to carry over.
Q. What is the maximum amount of room that a club can carry over?
A. A club can carry over 100 percent of its remaining 2018 room to its adjusted salary cap for 2019.