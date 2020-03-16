Free agency negotiating period is underway

Mar 16, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

NFL free agency begins on Wednesday, March 18, at 4 p.m. (ET), but teams can get an early jump on it.

Beginning today, March 16 at 12 noon, teams are able to begin contacting the agents of players slated to become unrestricted free agents and enter into contract negotiations during the period that ends at the start of free agency.

There are some rules that come with it, though. No contracts can be executed with a new club until the start of free agency on Wednesday, March 18, at 4 p.m.

Players without an agent are not permitted to speak to teams.

In related news, the Steelers placed the franchise tag on Bud Dupree on Monday morning.

