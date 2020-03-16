Free agency negotiating period is underway

NFL free agency begins on Wednesday, March 18, at 4 p.m. (ET), but teams can get an early jump on it.

Beginning today, March 16 at 12 noon, teams are able to begin contacting the agents of players slated to become unrestricted free agents and enter into contract negotiations during the period that ends at the start of free agency.

There are some rules that come with it, though. No contracts can be executed with a new club until the start of free agency on Wednesday, March 18, at 4 p.m.